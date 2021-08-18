Employees of the Saddle Up Saloon in downtown Mobile huddled together in a room behind the bar over the weekend while a gunman fired at patrons in what the owner is calling an active shooter situation.

Greg Loughlin, the bar’s owner, confirmed the establishment on North Jackson Street is still closed since the incident Saturday morning, while employees recover physically and emotionally from the experience. The shooting resulted in the death of 30-year-old Andrew Sims and the injury of two others, including a bar security guard named Damon Givens.

“The shooter had two magazines with 15 rounds each and he shot all of them,” Loughlin said. “(The staff) thought he was shooting everybody. I don’t know what else you call it except for an active shooter situation.”

Mobile Executive Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste denies that the incident was an active shooter situation adding the suspect, Freddy Escobar Diaz, was firing just at the victim and wasn’t trying to kill anyone else.

“This does not have the flavor of an active shooter situation,” Battiste said. “The suspect was responding and targeting the decedent.”

Battiste said the suspect was a bad shot and “missed as many (shots) as he hit.” In active shooter scenarios, Battiste said, the shooter tries to kill or injury indiscriminately. That was not the case here.

“This was not a situation where he was trying to hurt or injure as many people as possible,” he said.

The shooting was the end result of a fight between Diaz and Sims, Battiste said. Bar staff were able to break it up and send them both outside. However, Diaz returned with a gun and began firing at Simms, he said. Sims ran back into the bar, Battiste said.

At this point, Loughlin said, Diaz tried to shoot his way back into the bar and Givens stood in the way and was hit six times. Givens was hit in the hip, a femur, the intestines, the spleen and twice in the spine.

Loughlin said surgeons have removed Givens’ spleen and, despite the number of times he was shot, Givens will recover. Loughlin called it a “miracle.” There is a Gofundme set up for Givens. Those interested can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-damons-extra-ordinary-expenses

The bar was still closed on Wednesday and will remain that way until employees are ready to go back to work, Loughlin said. He has hired a psychologist to work with employees who need extra help to recover from the trauma.

Diaz was arrested on the scene and charged with murder and two counts of assault, according to a Mobile Police Department statement. Battiste said Diaz was not a naturalized citizen of the United States, but had a green card and was in the country legally.