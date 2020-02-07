Gotcha scooters will operate will additional safety features starting tonight through Mardi Gras on Feb. 25.

Among the changes, the scooters will automatically slow to a walking pace near parade routes. Those slow speed zones will go into effect two hours before a parade starts. Parade zones will be marked in the Gotcha application.

Scooters are not permitted in parades and are also not allowed inside parade barricades. Riders will also be charged a fee for ending a ride in a no parking zone.

Gotcha encourages all riders to wear a helmet while riding and those riders should be aware of increased traffic and vehicles.

Gotcha mobility began placing its 200 e-scooters downtown at the end of last year. The scooters have been popular, but have been the subject of interest due to incidents and injuries early on.

Last month, the Mobile Police Department announced officers would begin enforcement of scooter laws, including all the rules of the road that currently exist downtown. In addition, scooters are not allowed on sidewalks, via city ordinance.