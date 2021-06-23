Photo | “RuPaul’s Drag Show” – World of Wonder

Right around six and a half months into my pregnancy, my baby started getting on my nerves. Specifically, she started putting pressure on my sciatic nerve, which stretches from my spinal cord down the back of my legs, making standing, sitting and even taking deep breaths incredibly painful. So, I reluctantly slowed down, putting myself on a strict bed rest and Oreo-eating regimen.

Never one to pass up an opportunity to be productive, I saw this as my chance to finally study Spanish, write a novel and practice transcendental meditation. I decided to start my education by focusing on one of my biggest blind spots, the RPCU — the RuPaul Cinematic Universe.

Many are familiar with “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the groundbreaking competition show that recently broadcast its 13th season. But that’s just the tip of the RPCU iceberg. There’s also “RuPaul’s Drag U,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Holiday Spectacular.” Plus, there are seven versions of the show franchised in other countries around the world from Thailand to Chile.

I inhaled season after season, series after series, taking stands on controversial contestants like Sharon Needles, Sum Ting Wong and Carmen Monoxide. I began incorporating new phrases into conversation like “I’m gagging” and “read them for filth!” Gabe made me a RuPaul-themed birthday card. And I became obsessed with the idea of taking my drag education to the next level. I needed to go to a local drag show.

B-Bob’s (213 Conti St.) is the mecca of drag in Mobile. The nightclub has shows every Thursday ($5 admission), Friday ($7) and Saturday ($8) night, featuring a regular cast of performers. One queen, Miss Cie, has been working that stage for more than 26 years. The venue even offers special guest appearances from “Drag Race” alums who regularly tour gay bars around the country. Recent shows have included iconic queens such as Chad Michaels, Latrice Royale, Jujubee and Shangela.

I fantasized about dancing through the club, Red Bull and vodka in hand, snapping my praise at the lip-syncing and death-dropping queens. There was just one problem (besides me not being able to drink vodka currently). B-Bob’s shows tend to start at 11 p.m. and as eager as I was to go, my pregnancy-induced fatigue had me regularly passing out by 9 p.m. No matter, there was another option in town: POST’s drag brunch.

POST (571 Dauphin St.) offers semi-regular daytime drag events, which include a brunch meal of your choice, mimosas and a drag show. The next drag brunch, in honor of Pride Month, takes place Saturday, June 26 (postponed from last weekend due to weather) from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $50.

I was confident this was going to be my big event. I had been feeling better, so was venturing out of the house and office more on long walks and Target runs. A cashier at Publix asked me when my due date was. “You definitely don’t look like you’ll make it that long!” she said, feigning shock. I FaceTimed my family on Father’s Day. Someone told me I looked “big,” but he was hopeful I’d be able to lose “the weight” soon. I went to a friend’s baby shower and an old lady commented on me eating two cookies as opposed to one or, I guess, none. “I love that,” she told me. “Who cares at this point, right?”

I became less enthused about going out. I know other pregnant women get it worse, but I didn’t care to find out what worse meant for me. So, entering my ninth month, I gave up on big excursions and postponed my drag plans until after birth (“I can’t drink mimosas anyways!” I sobbed to Gabe).

I know my time now would be best spent studying nursing techniques and swaddling strategy, but I just subscribed to Paramount+ to get access to more “Drag Race” seasons. Lying in bed, sipping my magnesium supplement out of a wine glass and watching the drama unfold on my laptop makes me feel halfway normal. It makes me feel like I’m having fun. In the show, pregnant body shaming and cruelty is kept to a minimum. “You’re a winner, baby,” Ru says over and over again. A winner.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.