Drink less. That command has appeared on my list of New Year’s resolutions for the past 10 years, usually between “start flossing” and “learn how to surf.” And even though I have yet to pull off a gnarly barrel ride, I am usually pretty good at drying out at the beginning of each year — at least until Mardi Gras and margarita seasons roll around.

Whether you want to take a brief or permanent break from the hard stuff, for whatever reasons you may have, the date change is as good an excuse as any to regenerate some liver tissue. Drinking less doesn’t have to be complicated. Sure, you can quit cold turkey. Or you can give yourself some short-term, reasonable goals like cutting back on how many days a week you imbibe or how many drinks per outing you consume. Here are some tips for making it work without losing your mind.

Replace your typical boozy drink with another kind of beverage. This is obvious, but can require some creativity. If your aim is to practice more mindful, moderate drinking, you can incorporate low-proof spirits like amaro and fortified wines like chilled vermouth into your rotation. If you’re avoiding the sauce altogether, there are plenty of nonalcoholic alternatives beyond a Shirley Temple and virgin mudslide.

Ask your bartender what she or he recommends, or create your own concoction, starting with a simple base of soda, iced tea or coffee. Add in some fresh citrus, honey, mint leaves and/or herby bitters (note: bitters contain alcohol) and you’ve got a complex drink without the proof. Soda and bitters are a solid standby. You can also order drinks by name, sans alcohol. Some that are just as satisfying (and are unrecognizable from their counterparts) are zero-proof mojitos, Bloody Marys and Moscow mules.

Now you may be worried about going to a bar and having to answer the inevitable “why aren’t you drinking?” question. First of all, it’s no one else’s business. But I’d recommend that if you are a woman of child-bearing age, telling them you’re trying to get pregnant. They will be overjoyed! Celebratory of your new lifestyle and deference to your biological clock. (You can ride that wave of elation until at least the summer, when they start inquiring about the birth announcement.) If you are a man, tell them you picked up an intense sport like tennis over the holidays and you have an important match in the morning. You will seem disciplined, respectable, sober. (Women can use this excuse too, but methodical women tend to make others uncomfortable.)

In fact, “sober bars” are on the rise around the country, offering social settings for people who aren’t drinking alcohol that night. Sans Bar in Austin, for example, provides weekly hangout sessions fueled by Topo Chico, fruit smoothies and bottled mocktails from brands like Mingle (minglemocktails.com). There are even nonalcoholic “distilled spirits” now, most notably Seedlip. The botanical base comes in three blends: allspice and grapefruit; peas and rosemary; and orange and lemongrass. It can be mixed with shrubs, bitters, infusions, syrups or sparkling sodas to make a cocktail like you would any other spirit. Seedlip is available in bars in Birmingham, but not yet around here. Find bottles online at seedlipdrinks.com.

Closer to home, Big Beach Brewing in Gulf Shores serves kombucha, a fizzy, fermented tea, alongside their beer (note: like bitters and “nonalcoholic” beer, kombucha does have a minimal amount of alcohol in it). In Mobile, Chaleur Method Brew + Espresso offers a signature drink menu that would rival any cocktail list. Try their espresso margarita (espresso, lime, agave nectar and pink Himalayan sea salt) or their Islander (cold brew, pineapple, lime, almond, spices and orange bitters) for some familiar flavors with eye-opening properties.

Your drinking-less time could also be a fun excuse for you to experiment with making your own kombucha, bitters, syrups, infusions and vinegar shrubs at home. Add them to some tonic or seltzer, and you’ll have crafted something far superior to a LaCroix.

Pick up some new habits. Instead of thinking about not drinking, think about using that time and energy on something fresh and fulfilling. If you normally mix up a martini the second you get home from work, change clothes and go for a walk. Listen to a podcast or audiobook that you’ve been meaning to get to. If you typically like to end your day with a nightcap, start an elaborate skincare regimen before bed. If you usually spend weekend brunch plummeting to the end of a bottomless mimosa glass, sign up for a morning yoga or painting class.

Reward your accomplishments. Lifestyle changes are hard, and progress, even if you have a few slip ups, is something to celebrate. Think of all the money you saved by not buying a case of 19 Crimes this week. Instead, treat yourself to some new tennis shoes, a SodaStream, surf lessons or, if you’re feeling particularly ambitious, a few packs of minty waxed dental floss.

Alyson Sheppard is Lagniappe’s resident hangover specialist and Boozie’s most unreliable Baldwin County spy. Find her on Twitter: @amshep.