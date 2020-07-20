SUBMITTED: In a joint effort, the city of Robertsdale, the Baldwin County Commission and the Baldwin County Health Department are now offering drive-in COVID-19 testing clinics at the PZK Hall, 17933 Highway 104, Robertsdale, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Days of operation were extended to help ensure availability to the public.

Baldwin County Commission Chair Billie Jo Underwood said, “We have paid close attention to the needs of our citizens during this crisis. The health and safety of our citizens is a priority and it takes collaborations like this with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the city of Robertsdale to respond to these needs.”

District Medical Officer Dr. Karen Landers said, “We appreciate the collaboration with the Baldwin County Commission and the city of Robertsdale for working with ADPH to help extend the number of days Baldwin County residents can be tested for COVID-19. The new location provided will help us better serve the public.”

Please call the Baldwin County Health Department at 251-947-1910 for an appointment and to preregister. Calling ahead will help allow for a shorter waiting time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following; fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

These are the requirements for testing:

• Persons with symptoms

• Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

• Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.

Appointments are not required, but persons tested must meet ADPH testing criteria.

ADPH advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds

• Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

• Avoid people who are sick

• Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

• Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

• Cover coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

• Monitor your health

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov or call the Baldwin County Health Department, at 251-947-1910.