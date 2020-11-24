Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he would ultimately leave a decision to the Mobile County Health Department on how to handle Mardi Gras parades during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In comments to members of the Mobile City Council on Tuesday, Stimpson also mentioned efforts like Fairhope’s plans for a drive-through Christmas parade as creative ways Mobile’s Carnival parading societies could still hold festivities. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan announced that the Christmas parade this year would consist of stationary floats and attractions along Section Street where drivers will pass by.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Burt Eichold said in a statement that permitting of parade participants is a city responsibility. As for large gatherings, the Alabama Department of Public Health has advised caution when it comes to parades, given that both Mobile and Baldwin counties are under the “high risk” and “very high risk” designation, respectively, as it refers to disease transmission.

Taking a bit of an exception to giving Fairhope credit for the idea of a stationary parade, Councilman John Williams praised the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group and its use of the Hank Aaron Stadium parking lot for drive-through Christmas light and Halloween light events.

While Williams mentioned the Christmas light event was ongoing now, he envisioned a scenario where each parading group could park floats in the stadium’s parking lot and drivers could come through the line.

“You could park the floats at Hank Aaron Stadium and have people go through every day,” Williams said. “Look no further than District 4 for your Mardi Gras solution.”

Councilwoman Bess Rich, whose husband is involved in the area’s medical society, told Stimpson and others the group plans to send a letter with suggestions on possible ways to handle parades and large crowds in the near future.

“I hope the mayor will work with the council to reach a consensus to help keep residents as safe as possible,” she said.

Mobile County saw an increase of 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases from Monday, Nov. 23 to Tuesday, Nov. 24. There are 24 new hospitalizations and two new deaths, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Stimpson to create a utility payment assistance plan for low-income households impacted by COVID-19. The plan is in its infancy, but Council President Levon Manzie said the initiative is reimbursable through CARES Act funding, which needs to be used by Dec. 1.