More than a week later, Baldwin County authorities have identified the driver of the vehicle who they say struck and killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez on Monday night, Aug. 22 in a press conference at Summerdale Town Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Orange Beach native Tyler Lee Henderson, 31, is charged with reckless murder, DUI assault, driving while suspended and violating Alabama’s ignition interlock law, according to Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock. His department’s officers responded to the crash, which occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama Highway 59 and County Road 36.

Brock said Lopez was driving south in a police cruiser in the outside lane of Highway 59, and Henderson was behind the wheel of a gray 2017 GMC truck traveling west on the county road “at an excessive rate of speed.”

“The truck approached the stop sign on Highway 59 and never slowed down. He crossed four lanes of traffic and made contact with Lopez and caused what can only be described as an explosion,” Brock said.

He said investigators believe Lopez was killed on impact. “As for the driver of the truck, alcohol was a contributing factor,” he continued.

Baldwin County Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz explained the charges facing Henderson.

“This is going to be a reckless murder under the reckless murder provision that Tyler Henderson did, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct which caused the death of Ivan Lopez,” she said.

The first-degree DUI assault charge stems from the injuries Henderson’s passenger sustained in the crash. Heinz said she believed the passenger received treatment in an intensive care unit, and did not comment on their whereabouts.

She said Henderson has a prior DUI conviction that required him to have an interlock device on his vehicle. At the time of the crash, that device was not present.

She would not comment on how fast Henderson was driving, nor how much alcohol was in his system.

When asked why 10 days passed before investigators released this information, Heinz said the amount of evidence and the many agencies that responded complicated the investigation.

“What might seem to the public as something that should be an open/shut issue is not. These things take time. It’s not like what you see on television,” she said. “We have lots of investigations that names aren’t released right away and that they’re ongoing investigations until we determine what charges are appropriate.”

Mt. Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington said he and the other officers in his department are still grieving Lopez’s loss.

Whether it was taking a person to buy groceries who did not have a vehicle or playing dominoes at the senior center, Lopez was “one of those officers that, as a chief, you love to have because he got what it meant to be a community-oriented police officer,” he continued.

The investigation is still ongoing. Heinz said a bond hearing could come sometime Friday. She said Henderson has between 30 and 45 days to request a preliminary hearing. After that, investigators will assemble their evidence to establish probable cause, and then go before a grand jury, she said.