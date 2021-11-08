A road construction worker was injured early Monday morning, Nov. 8, when a vehicle struck paving equipment. The driver is being charged with driving under the influence.

According to a report by the Mobile Police Department, at approximately 3:28 a.m., a motorist traveling west on Airport Blvd. veered into a closed section of the road near McGregor Ave. and collided with a lighted paving machine and a worker.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury. The motorist, who has been identified as Alyson Hillsman, 29, of Mobile, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Hillsman was subsequently arrested and is being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.