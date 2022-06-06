Authorities continue to investigate the drowning death of an Orange Beach man on May 27.

According to an incident report, Orange Beach police and emergency services were dispatched to the Terry Cove Harbor area around 4 p.m. in response to a call about a swimmer in distress. First responders were unable to immediately locate the swimmer. Two days later, the body of Thomas Daniel Williams, 51, was recovered from the harbor.

Authorities do not appear ready to rule this as an accidental drowning as of yet. On Monday morning, Orange Beach investigators shared a photo of Johnson’s boat on OBPD’s social media seeking out the public’s assistance in the investigation. Orange Beach police spokesman Lt. Trent Johnson said no other details are available at this time as it is an open investigation.