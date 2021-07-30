The Mobile Police Department arrested four and confiscated four different types of drugs at a residence in Prichard on Wednesday.
The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit, along with the SWAT team and K-9 units seized 820 grams of synthetic marijuana, 2.7 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of suspected heroin after executing a search warrant at a home at 234 N. Fairport Drive in Prichard, according to a statement.
The MPD also arrested four men for drug trafficking. They are 23-year-old Demetrius Kidd, 25-year-old Kendarius Welch, 25-year-old Raheem Catlin and 22-year-old Anthony White.
