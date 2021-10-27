The Azalea City music scene has lost one of its most well-respected percussionists.

Drummer Winter Baynes left this mortal world Friday, Oct. 22 after accidentally falling from the Hard Rock Casino parking garage.

According to media reports, witnesses said he was at the casino celebrating his birthday with his wife and another couple. As the group returned to their car, Baynes jumped on top of a support pillar, lost his balance and fell over the edge. His body was recovered from the water of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor. He was 45.

Over the decades, the music scene has witnessed Baynes’ rhythmic skills in a variety of different contexts. Baynes served as drummer for many Ryan Balthrop & Friends shows. Baynes could also be seen reigning on the drummer’s throne with Lee Yankie & the Hellz Yeah. In recent months, Brickyard patrons witnessed Quesonova take the stage, which was a collaboration between Baynes, Harrison McInnis, Mark Hendrix and Nick Peraino.

While many will maintain bright, permanent memories of this drummer as a friend and a musician, Baynes’ talents have been immortalized on Lauren Murphy & The Psychedelics’ album “Psychedelics.” Baynes’ talents and personality are sure to be missed greatly by family, friends and the entire music scene.