Jamey DuBose, who won state championships at Prattville and Central-Phenix City, was named the new head football coach at Orange Beach High School. His hiring was approved by the Baldwin County School Board Thursday afternoon.

DuBose replaces Chase Smith, who left the school after three years (two football seasons) to become head football coach and athletics director at Spanish Fort.

DuBose brings a 156-46 all-time record as a head coach. He leaves Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga., after two seasons to take over the Makos’ program. He was 19-6 at Lowndes, including a 10-2 mark this past season.

Prior to heading to Valdosta, Dubose was head coach at Central-Phenix City for six seasons (2014-19) where he posted a record of 66-11 and led the Red Devils to the Class 7A state championship in 2018. The Red Devils returned to the 7A title game the following year, losing to Thompson.

DuBose had been head coach at Florence High School for two seasons (2012-13) before going to Phenix City. At Florence he was 16-8 overall. He had spent four seasons at Prattville High (2008-11) where he posted a 45-10 record and won Class 6A state championships in 2008 and 2011 and lost in the title game in 2009 to Hoover.

His first head coaching job came at Susan Moore (2002-03) where he complied an overall record of 10-11. DuBose was an assistant coach at Alma Bryant in 2000, coaching wide receivers. He also was an assistant coach at Eufaula and Gadsden.

He takes over an Orange Beach program that produced a 9-2 record last season in Class 2A and reached the state playoffs for the first time in school history. Orange Beach is entering just its third season fielding a football team in 2022. The Makos were 3-6 in 2020.