McGill-Toolen star and Arkansas signee Barry Dunning Jr. led the way Saturday as the Alabama team claimed a 96-89 victory in the Alabama-Mississippi High School All-Star basketball game, played at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. Dunning was a standout on both ends of the floor, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. He also produced seven assists and two blocked shots in 29 minutes of playing time.

The Alabama team, which included Spanish Fort’s Kolby Horace and on which Spanish Fort head coach Jimbo Tolbert was a member of the staff, rushed to a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter of play. Mississippi made a comeback effort in the second half but could not overcome Alabama’s early and commanding advantage.

Horace, playing 14 minutes, finished with three points and four rebounds.

The win avenged last year’s 93-91 loss and improved Alabama’s all-time lead in the series to 17-15.

In the girls’ game, Alabama also picked up the win, recording an 89-81 victory over Mississippi. The Alabama team made 11 of 27 3-point tries with eight players scoring at least one 3-pointer. That list included Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson, a South Alabama signee. Thompson, the only player on the roster from the Mobile area, attempted just two shots in 20 minutes of play. She also had three assists and one steal.

Alabama now leads the all-time series 18-14 and has won the past four meetings between the two teams.