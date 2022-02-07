An exhibit about Mobile native and biologist E.O. Wilson could be coming to the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico, once funding is approved by the Mobile City Council.

The council could vote as early as Tuesday’s regular meeting on a resolution authorizing a $76,800 contract with Design Force, Inc. to fund the exhibit tentatively titled: “E.O. Wilson and the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.”

“The new exhibit will become the focus of lessons on coastal protection and restoration and on mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife, and natural resources,” according to a list of bullet points to councilors from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.

The exhibit is described as “integrated, immersive and interpretive.”

The funding for the project comes from federal GOMESA dollars, which is money Alabama’s coastal communities are entitled to due to off-shore drilling leases. The grant was proposed and submitted in February of 2020, before Wilson’s death last year.

The estimated cost of the exhibit includes: conceptual design for $2,500; content development for $10,400; production design for $4,050; production for $51,000; packing and shipping for $2,400; installation for $6,100 and documentation for $350.