A local investor purchased the Knights of Columbus property located at 3051 Pleasant Valley Road for $450,000. The building is roughly 10,000 square feet and sits on about 6.6 acres of property. J.T. Jenkins with NAI Mobile represented the buyer and Sharon Wright, CCIM with White-Spunner Realty worked for the seller.

The 540,000 square-foot Eastern Shore Shopping Center located at 10200 Eastern Shore Drive in Spanish Fort was recently acquired for $18.5 million by non-local investors based out of New York, according to court records. Developed by the MGHerrin Group and designed by Birmingham-based CMH architects, the property was the first lifestyle center to open in South Alabama on Nov. 17, 2004.

Slope.io, Inc. recently leased 1,836 square feet office space located at 308 St. Michael St. in downtown Mobile for two years. The tenant is a medical supply management company, according to Tommy Gleason, CCIM, and William Peebles of NAI Mobile who handled the transaction.

Buff Teague with JLL reported that Mandeville, Louisiana-based franchise, Painting with a Twist, has leased some 2,100 square-feet of space inside the Eastern Shore Plaza center located at 10200 Eastern Shore Blvd. in Spanish Fort. Established in 2007, the “paint and sip” art studio concept currently has 340 locations in 39 states according to its website.

Jared Irby, owner of Irby LLC, a local real estate development and investment company, reported the purchase of two 2,000 square-foot commercial buildings located at 2206 Government St. and 2551 Government St. The developer intends to renovate the properties, both of which are setup as bars/lounge/cafe/restaurants, and then offer the buildings for lease or sale.

Both properties have sizable lots with ample parking according to Irby. $20,000 in additional investment will be sunk into each of the sites for both cosmetic and mechanical renovations. Leasing availability on floor space starts late August.

According to Tim Herrington of Herrington Realty, $645,000 was paid out by a non-local speculator for a former Hardee’s restaurant located at 712 S. McKenzie Road in Foley. The building sits on an acre of property and plans are in place by the new owner to develop a retail shopping center, per Herrington.

Mobile installs bike safety signs

Last week Mayor Sandy Stimpson and members of the Mobile City Council unveiled the first of a series of traffic signs designed to create a safer environment for bicyclers on city streets.

Stimpson and council members Joel Daves and John Williams helped to install the road sign on Old Shell Road, reminding drivers to allow three feet between their vehicles and bicyclists when passing.

“Our mission is to make Mobile more bikeable and walkable; this is an important step toward our goal of becoming the safest city in America,” Stimpson said in a prepared statement.

The sign is the first of 24 to be installed across the city. State law requires that drivers must allow for at least three feet when passing a bicyclist on the road.

“These signs are an important step in making Mobile more bike friendly for all our citizens — whether they ride to get to and from school or work, for fitness or fun,” Daves said.

Jenn Greene of the Delta Bike Project said that the signs will complement ongoing initiatives to improve safety for bikers in Mobile.

“Installation of these signs and other efforts that we partner with the city on — like bike racks and bicycle repair stations — greatly improve education and cycling infrastructure in our community,” he said. “These specifically serve the low wealth community that is 80 percent of the population that we serve at the Delta Bike Project.”

Study gives Alabama low marks

WalletHub, a popular financial services website launched in 2013, and parent company to credit card website cardhub.com recently rolled out its 2017 report of the best and worst states to start a business in the country.

For 2017, Alabama as a whole was ranked 8th worst, coming in 42nd overall out of 50 states. Eight areas of measurement were cobbled together for the report and Alabama rated low on over half of them.

Criteria covered were: number of startups per state, office space affordability, average length of workweek in hours, industry variety, percentage of the populace (25 or older) with a bachelor’s degree or higher, business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Alabama ranked 31st in access to resources, 44th in population with higher education, 47th on industry variety, 48th in startup head count and dead last at 50 in business environment.

The Yellowhammer State received higher marks in business costs coming in at 9th, average length of their work week at 16th and ranked 17th overall for office space affordability.

The report wasn’t broken down by regions, so there were no measurable indicators available on how lower Alabama fared in general or the Port City in particular in regards to rankings.

More information about the study can be found on WalletHub’s website.

Providence Hospital anniversary

According to a news release, leaders, staff and dignitaries will gather in the Providence Hospital DePaul Center on Thursday, July 13, at 3 p.m. to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the 163-year-old hospital’s move to its current location at 6801 Airport Blvd. in West Mobile.

President Todd Kennedy will welcome a number of special guests, including Archbishop Thomas Rodi, members of the Daughters of Charity, Ascension Gulf Coast Market Leader Susan Davis of Providence Hospital and Sacred Heart Health System, and former patients who were among the first to receive care in the new hospital.

Those who participated in the 1987 move will be recognized with special ribbons and all associates will receive a custom souvenir coin that depicts an image of the hospital building.

Founded in 1854 and based in Mobile, Providence Hospital offers 349 beds and comprehensive healthcare for emergency, cardiovascular, cancer, orthopedics, obstetrics and surgical services, as well as an outpatient diagnostic center and a freestanding rehabilitation and wellness center.