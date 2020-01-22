The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO) approved a resolution this morning endorsing the scope of a new, scaled-back proposal for an Interstate 10 bridge and expressway over Mobile River and Mobile Bay. The $1.22 billion plan is 42-percent less expensive than a proposal ESMPO defeated last August, when it voted to omit the Alabama Department of Transportation’s (ALDOT) $2.1 billion proposal from its Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP).

Notably, the new plan is envisioned as being funded by a combination of state and federal sources, both one-time allocations and recurring funding, “with the hope” that no tolling will be needed. Further, it preserves the perpetual availability of toll-free “legacy routes” across the existing Bayway and Causeway. ALDOT, which represented the lone vote against the resolution at today’s meeting, would have to approve the plan before additional details could be explored.

The resolution was embraced by State Auditor Jim Ziegler, the administrator of a 54,000-member Facebook group called “Block the Mobile Bayway Toll.”

“This $1.2 billion bridge plan is light years better than the original plan we want to leave behind,” he said. “Also the fact that this plan is coming from local officials and staff rather than Montgomery is a substantial improvement.”

The previous proposal included a new eight-lane bridge with 215-feet of clearance over the river, connected to a new, 7.5-mile span across Mobile Bay at an elevation higher than the 100-year storm surge level, with multiple access points. In that case, ALDOT and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a funding scheme that would have levied a $6 toll each way for average commuters.

The new plan preserves the bridge design, but reduces the number of lanes to six and limits access to one ramp on each side of the bay. Further, rather than a new span across the bay, four new expressway lanes, two on each side, would be built between the two existing interstate spans, eliminating the need for additional environmental impact studies and substantial engineering, according to the resolution.

The main span of the bridge is expected to cost $226 million, while its “high level approaches” represent another $292 million. The express lanes are expected to cost $481 million, and off-ramps would be built to connect to allow access to the Causeway, but not from the Causeway.

While he voted against the resolution and emphasized the state’s position “has not changed,” ALDOT representative Brian Aaron said, “we’re committed to working with both (Mobile and Eastern Shore) MPOs as they find a single funding plan to move the project forward. I think it’s a good starting point.”

ESMPO Chairman Dane Haygood, the mayor of Daphne, cautioned there “can be no guarantee” the state will support the plan, and funding will remain unknown until a consensus can be reached not only with ALDOT, but with the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“We need additional capacity,” he said. “It’s important for our region as we’ve all experienced delays certainly during summer months and holiday weekends and we have existing infrastructure with failing service and an aging Bayway. This concept embraces existing work that has already been done … There is also less impact during construction, without obstructing the existing flow of traffic. Overall it will be less of a burden. But the most important part is maintaining free routes. Making sure we preserve the existing travel paths and making sure they remain free is very important and adding to existing capacity that we hope can be done without a toll.”

Reportedly, State Sen. Greg Albritton and State Rep. Matt Simpson coordinated work on the alternate plan with both MPOs.

Resident Charles Brevik said he supported a new bridge, but remained skeptical about the price and future of free access to the tunnels, which do not provide enough draft clearance for the large ships the bridge’s height is designed for. He also urged the MPO to consider eliminating bicycle and pedestrian access to the bridge if it results in substantial additional costs.

Dr. Lou Campomenosi, president of the conservative nonprofit group Common Sense Campaign, urged the state to be more transparent with this plan than it was with the last. Further, he expressed concerns that on a draft map, eastbound drivers could not exit on Highway 98, but rather would be directed to Highway 90 a few hundred feet further.

“The idea has been all along to get the two MPOs together on a consensus plan,” he said, blaming “the absence of senior political leadership” for the failure of the first plan.

“The governor and [ALDOT Director John Cooper] seemed to be living in a bubble that precluded any kind of conversation. If they respond the same way to these kinds of plans, we just have to wait for another governor. Without the ability to say no these people are going to run all over us.”

Mobile MPO

Unlike their Eastern Shore counterparts, members of the Mobile MPO did not take action, but heard about the new proposal in a presentation from Daphne businessman Kevin Spriggs. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, chairman of the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, did not call for a vote on the expressway plan during a meeting downtown on Wednesday morning.

“We don’t need to take any action on it until we hear more from ALDOT,” Stimpson told the group of mayors, legislators and municipal employees from around Mobile County. “Until they approve the plan, we can suggest all these things, but they control the money.”

Mobile’s MPO members tabled, but did not vote down the original bridge project at an August meeting and didn’t completely eliminate it from their own TIP. For a replacement to be successful, it will need to be added to the TIP and Gov. Kay Ivey will need to sign off, according to Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl.

“I’ve compared it to a light switch,” he said, describing Ivey’s role in the process. “It’ll either be on or off.”

Carl, who has a seat on the MPO board, added it’s still “very early” in the process to move too quickly.

“We’re still trying to get everyone to agree on the basics and I think we’re very close,” Carl said.

In addition to being an opponent of ALDOT’s plan to toll the original bridge project, Carl said he has some concerns over the expressway’s plan to bypass Exit 35 at Highway 98 in favor of the Highway 90 exit. At the ESMPO meeting, Haygood said that option would be revisited.

“All the business owners over there that I’ve talked to are concerned,” he said. “I feel their pain, but we’re just trying to figure out a way to do it.”



Reporter Dale Liesch contributed to this story