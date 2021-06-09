The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO) voted in favor of a resolution to add Phase 1 of the Mobile River Truck Bridge to its long and short range planning documents this morning, following a similar measure made by the Mobile MPO last week. Now, the estimated $725 million project can seek federal funding.

Today’s hearing did little to assuage lingering concerns about some details of the proposal, including but not limited to the timeline of it’s phased construction approach, the proposed $15 tolls on all large trucks, an option to allow passenger cars to pay a toll, a potential new bottleneck created at Exit 35 in Daphne and Spanish Fort and the impact the project may have on Africatown, the focus of a burgeoning tourism campaign and historic case study on environmental justice.

It’s a lot to unpack, the MPO members admitted, but the resolution will allow those details to be worked out as the project confronts its biggest hurdle: how to pay for it.

Phase 1 will include the construction of a four-lane, two-way bridge over the Mobile River, which will tie into the existing Bayway. Shoulders on the Bayway will be eliminated and engineers plan to restripe each span from two lanes to three.

Priced at $725 million, about half the funding for the project would come from state and federal sources. Around $400 million would come from a $15 fee charged to trucks 46 feet and longer using the bridge. Existing routes including the Bankhead Tunnel, the Wallace Tunnel, the Bayway and the Causeway will remain toll free.

Nearly the same speakers who appeared at the Mobile MPO meeting signed up to make the same remarks in Daphne Wednesday morning, including Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson, who said it creates an unfair burden on the industry.

He agreed a solution to the congestion was needed for the route, but warned “constitutional challenges” are likely with the existing proposal. Still, he pledged to be part of whatever solution could be reached going forward.

Joe Womack, a resident of Africatown, said the tolls would likely divert traffic through his neighborhood, one that is currently attempting to capitalize on its history as the home for Clotilda descendants. He said any increase in traffic will be detrimental to efforts to increase tourism in the neighborhood, and noted the Biden administration will be interested in environmental justice aspects of the project.

Baldwin County Commission Chairman Joe Davis said he continues to have safety concerns about the restriping plan, and how little room for error drivers will have.

“I’m thinking about a truck and two large SUVs side-by-side … and it scares me to death,” he said. “There’s virtually no room to make a mistake.”

Mike Lee of logistics firm Page & Jones, former president of the Build the Bridge coalition, said the area has a “generational opportunity” to pursue federal funding this year, with Congress considering infrastructure proposals and Sen. Richard Shelby as vice chair of the appropriations committee until his retirement next year.

Lee said “we have over $400 million on the table ready for us to take or lose with the decisions we make today.”

“This resolution is a great one because it has so much flexibility,” he said. “The MPO retains complete control on modifications as we go forward.”

MPO Chairman Jack Burrell said the plan will also be defined to put a lifespan on the toll, and ensure all toll revenue collected is used to pay debt on the project, or for maintenance or repairs.

Meanwhile, no proposals have been made to pay for the other two, more expensive, phases of the project: a second span over the Mobile River and rebuilding and raising the Bayway, but Burrell said the ESMPO should reiterate its desire to complete all three phases “in a timely manner.”

“We hear your concerns but we want to make sure it stays on the straight and narrow as well,” he said.