According to a news release this morning, the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board’s special called Work Session and Meeting scheduled Aug. 28, at 2 p.m., will be held in the city of Fairhope Council Chambers located at 161 N. Section St., instead of its normal, smaller venue at the Baldwin County Satellite Courthouse.

An item concerning the Mobile River Bridge & Bayway project will be on the agenda and open for public comment, according to MPO Coordinator Sarah Hart Sislak, although the board’s Transportation Improvement Project (TIP) document is not scheduled to be approved until the board’s meeting Wednesday, Sept. 25. Yesterday the Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization, making similar considerations, voted to table all aspects of the bridge project until after Gov. Kay Ivey hosts a meeting of the state’s toll authority on Monday, Oct. 7.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or those requiring language translation services should contact the Eastern Shore MPO at 251-990-4643.

Asistencia de idiomas está disponible poniéndose en contacto con personal de la MPO en coordinator@easternshorempo.org.