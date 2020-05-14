It’s finally Nappie Time!
Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates for the FINALS voting period.
Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!
Today, we are announcing the nominees in both EATS and DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE. Tomorrow (Friday, May 15), we will announce the remaining finalists in Media, Arts, Music and Politicos. The reason for the incremental release is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another group. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.
These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support they have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 25 for non-subscribers.
We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.
So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie EATS and DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE finalists…
EATS AND DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
Briquette’s
Butch Cassidy’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
The Royal Scam
Best New Restaurant
Jade Flames
Kitchen on Main
Mo Bay Beignet Co.
SoCu
Squid Ink
The Hummingbird Way
The Spiffy Fox
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Camellia Café
Dragonfly Food Bar
Kitchen on Main
Southwood Kitchen
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Beach Restaurant
Anchor Bar & Grill
Bahama Bob’s Beach Side Café
Fisher’s
Flora-Bama Yacht Club
LuLu’s
Sea N Suds
The Gulf
Best Chef
Chris Rainosek, The Noble South
Dorothy Overstreet, Kitchen on Main
Duane Nutter, Southern National
GJ Berwick, The Blind Mule
Jeremy Penton, The Royal Scam
Jim Smith, The Hummingbird Way
Troy Kline, Sunflower Café
Best Atmosphere
C’est Le Vin
Dauphin’s
NoJa
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
Southern National
Most Innovative Menu
Cereal Killer
Dragonfly Food Bar
Southern National
Squid Ink
The Noble South
Von’s
Best Outdoor Dining
Bluegill
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Ed’s
Heroes Sports Bar – West Mobile
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Cheese Cottage
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Big Time Diner
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Dew Drop
Judy’s Place
Mama’s on Dauphin
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Best Server
Brandon Carmichael, Moe’s BBQ Downtown
Clarissa Roussos, Butch Cassidy’s
Ginni Varnes, Callaghan’s
Karis McCants, The Spiffy Fox
Tiffany Grubb, The Pier Bar and Grill
Will Brett, The Sunflower Café
Best Overall Service
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
Stevie’s Kitchen
The Royal Scam
Best Dessert
Delish Desserts
Guncles
Mo Bay Beignet Co.
Pour Baby
Something Sweet Bake Shop
Southern Sweet Delights
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Restaurant Wine List
C’est Le Vin
Dauphin’s
NoJa
Pour Baby
Red or White
Ruth’s Chris
Best Wings
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Butch Cassidy’s
Heroes Sports Bar
Smac’s Shack Food Truck
WeMo’s
Best Chicken Fingers
Butch Cassidy’s
Foosackly’s
Goldfingers
Heroes
Raising Cane’s
Zaxby’s
Best Place to Eat Healthy
1031 Meals
FOY
Port City Preps
Redbar Espresso & Market
The Sunflower Café
Zoe’s Kitchen
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato
Brodie’s Cream & Bean
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream
PCR Ice Cream Café
Serda’s
Snow Zone Mobile
Whit’s Frozen Custard
Best Lunch Spot
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Café 219
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Roosters
The Royal Scam
The Spiffy Fox
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Bay Breeze Café
Cheryl’s Café and Market
Dragonfly Food Bar
East Shore Café
Panini Pete’s
The Sunflower Café
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop
a la cork (Pour Baby)
Andree’s
Domke
Red or White
Southern Napa
The Cheese Cottage
Best Wine Selection – Retail
a la cork (Pour Baby)
Domke Market
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Red or White
Rouse’s
Best Beer Selection – Retail
Bebo’s Springhill Market
Cottage Hill Package
Fresh Market
Greer’s Downtown Market
Piggly Wiggly
Rouse’s
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Bay Area Brunch Fest
Downtown Cajun Cook-off
Fairhope Rotary Steak-off
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge
Greek Fest
Best Food Truck
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Jade Flames
Smac’s Shack Food Truck
Smokin’ Gringos
The Hotdoggery
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Gumbo
Catfish Junction
Lafayette’s
Stevie’s Kitchen
The Blind Mule
The Royal Scam
Wintzell’s
Best Sushi
3 Flavors
Chuck’s Fish
Master Joe’s
Rice
Rock n Roll Sushi
Wasabi
Best Bakery
Bake My Day
Flour Girls
Guncles
Pollman’s
Sally’s Piece of Cake
Southern Sweet Delights
Best Wedding Cakes
Cakes by Judi
Couture Cakes
Flour Girls
Pollman’s
Sugar House Custom Cakes
The Pastry Shop
Best Cookies
Bake My Day
ellenJAY
Guncles
Mama Shaw’s Bakery
Something Sweet Bake Shop
Southern Sweet Delights
Best Caterer
Bay Gourmet
Dreamland
Georgia Roussos
Meat Boss
Naman’s
Port City Preps
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Burger
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s
Five Guys
Heroes Sports Bar
LoDa Biergarten
Squid Ink
Best Steak
Briquette’s
Longhorn
Osman’s
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
The Royal Scam
Best Sandwich Shop
Jersey Mike’s
Jimmy John’s
Mary Ann’s Deli
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Panini Pete’s
Regina’s
Best Seafood
Catfish Junction
Felix’s
Half Shell Oyster House
Original Oyster House
The Mariner
Wintzell’s
Best Brunch
Bonefish
Brick & Spoon
Butch Cassidy’s
Five
The Blind Mule
The Ruby Slipper
Best Breakfast
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Meat Boss
Mo’Bay Beignet
Satori
The Ruby Slipper
Best Ethnic Restaurant
3 Flavors
7 Spice
Aroy Thai
Jerusalem Café
Rice
Yak
Best Mexican Restaurant
El Mariachi
Hacienda San Miguel
La Cocina
Los 3 Amigos
Roosters
Taco Mama
Taqueria Mexico
Best Pizza
Cortlandt’s
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
Marco’s
Mellow Mushroom
Pizzeria Delphina
Semmes House of Pizza
The Spiffy Fox
Best Coffeehouse
Caffeine Corps
Carpe Diem
Moka’s
Nova Espresso
Satori
Serda’s
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
Beans & Brews
Page & Palette
Refuge
Soul Caffeine
The Coffee Loft
Warehouse Bakery
Best Local Grocery Store
Fairhope Health Foods
Food Champs
Food Pak
Greer’s
Mosley’s Meat Market
Old Shell Market
Ship & Shore
Best Grocery Chain
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Publix
Rouse’s
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Winn Dixie
Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up
Greer’s
Instacart
Rouse’s
Shipt
Walmart
Whole Foods
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile
Lil Brian’s
Mac’s Fresh Produce
Market in the Square
Saraland Produce
Sessions Farms
Ted & Nancy’s
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin
Allegri Farm Market
Burris Farm Market
Fairhope Health Foods
Hazel’s Market
McKenzie Farm Produce
Seasons In the Sun
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Cotton State BBQ
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
Dreamland BBQ
Meat Boss
Moe’s BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce
Cotton State BBQ
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Dreamland
Hickory Pit Too
Meat Boss
Moe’s BBQ
Best Ribs
Bama Bob’s BBQ
Bay Barbecue
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Dreamland
Meat Boss
TexarBama
Best Raw Oysters
Acme Oyster House – Gulf Shores
Bluegill
Half Shell Oyster House
Original Oyster House
The Shrimp Basket
Wintzell’s
Best Seafood Market
Bayou Seafood Co.
Billy’s Seafood
DIP Seafood – Mudbugs
J & B Seafood
Market by the Bay
Mudbugs at the Loop
Best Drunk Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
LoDa Biergarten
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall
The Blind Mule
Waffle House
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Restaurant
Butch Cassidy’s
Foosackly’s
Pirate’s Cove
Ruby Slipper
Waffle House
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Alchemy Tavern
B-Bob’s
Callaghans
O’Daly’s
Post
Veet’s
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
LWCC
Manci’s Antique Club
Plow
The Bone and Barrel
The River Pub
Top of the Bay
Best Bartender – Mobile
Courtney Anthony, Butch Cassidy’s
Jerry Grady, B-Bobs
Kendall Turk, POST
Liz Bethea, Callaghan’s
Ricky Havens, Pour Baby
Tyger Kunz Bullock, Alchemy Tavern
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Alisha Easterling, The River Pub
April Landrome, Island Time Daiquiris
Ashley Branum
Holly Alberto, C’est le Vin
Jacky Perkins
Rebekka Dyess
Best New Bar
C’est Le Vin
Crown Hall
Herz
Las Floriditas
Squid Ink
The Ice Box Bar
Best E-Sho Bar
Flybar
Manci’s Antique Club
Plow
The Bone and Barrel
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Top of the Bay
Best WeMo Bar
Boondock’s Bar
Cock-eyed Charlies
Key West Lounge
LoDa Biergarten
Pour Baby
Tilly’s Dance Club
Best MiMo Bar
Ashland Midtown Pub
Blues Tavern
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghans
Nixon’s
Red or White
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
Hayley’s
O’Dalys
OK Bike Shop
The Brickyard
The Haberdasher
Best SoMo Bar
Dority’s
Pelican Pub
Pelican Reef
Pirate’s Bar & Grill
Zebra Club
Best South Baldwin Bar
Buddy’s Lounge
C’Est Le Vin
Cocktails and Dreams
Doc Hollidays
Groovy Goat
The Office
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama
LuLu’s
Pink Pony
Pirate’s Cove
Pleasure Island Tiki Bar
The Gulf
Best Wine Bar
C’Est Le Vin
Domke
Firehouse
POST
Pour Baby
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
Las Floriditas
POST
Sidecar Lounge
Squid Ink
The Haberdasher
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Best Happy Hour Bar
Butch Cassidy’s
Flipside
Hayley’s
The Garage
The Haberdasher
The River Pub
Best E-Sho Happy Hour
California Dreaming
Flybar
Manci’s Antique Club
Sunsert Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tamara’s
Top of the Bay
Best Sports Bar
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Draft Picks
Heroes
Hooters
Walk On’s Bistreaux
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
B-Bob’s
Boo Radley’s
LWCC
Saddle-Up Saloon
Tilly’s Dance Club
Troubadours Country Saloon
Best Gay Bar
B-Bobs
Flip Side
Gabriel’s
Herz
Midtown Pub
Best Dive Bar
Brickyard
Dudley’s Lounge
Gabriel’s
Hayley’s
LWCC
The River Pub
Favorite Craft Beer
Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
Catawba Bluegill Blonde
DuClaw Dad Bod
Ghost Train Gulf Coast IPA
Haint Blue IPA
Sweetwater 420
Favorite Import Beer
Corona
Dos Equis
Guinness
Modelo
Red Stripe
Stella Artois
Favorite Domestic Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Yuengling
Best Local Brewery
Big Beach Brewing Co.
Braided River Brewing
Fairhope Brewing Co.
Haint Blue Brewing
Iron Hand Brewing
Old Majestic Brewing
Serda Brewing
Bar with Best Tap beer Selection
Alchemy Tavern
Buffalo Wild Wings
Draft Picks
LoDa Biergarten
Mellow Mushroom
Walk On’s Bistreaux
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Golden Nugget
Hard Rock
Palace Casino
Scarlet Pearl
Wind Creek
Best Margarita
El Papi
Fuego
Hacienda San Miguel
Roosters
Taco Mama
Taqueria Mexico
Best Bloody Mary
Brick and Spoon
LoDa Biergarten
Moe’s BBQ
T.P. Crockmiers
The River Pub
The Ruby Slipper
Best Bar Trivia
Flybar
Mellow Mushroom
Moe’s BBQ
Serda Brewing
The Blind Mule
Best Gentleman’s Club
Cookies n Cream
Diamonds
Lotus
The Candy Store
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).