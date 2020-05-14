It’s finally Nappie Time!

Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates for the FINALS voting period.

Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!

Today, we are announcing the nominees in both EATS and DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE. Tomorrow (Friday, May 15), we will announce the remaining finalists in Media, Arts, Music and Politicos. The reason for the incremental release is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another group. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.

These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support they have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 25 for non-subscribers.

We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.

So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie EATS and DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE finalists…

EATS AND DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant

Briquette’s

Butch Cassidy’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

The Royal Scam

Best New Restaurant

Jade Flames

Kitchen on Main

Mo Bay Beignet Co.

SoCu

Squid Ink

The Hummingbird Way

The Spiffy Fox

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Camellia Café

Dragonfly Food Bar

Kitchen on Main

Southwood Kitchen

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Best Beach Restaurant

Anchor Bar & Grill

Bahama Bob’s Beach Side Café

Fisher’s

Flora-Bama Yacht Club

LuLu’s

Sea N Suds

The Gulf

Best Chef

Chris Rainosek, The Noble South

Dorothy Overstreet, Kitchen on Main

Duane Nutter, Southern National

GJ Berwick, The Blind Mule

Jeremy Penton, The Royal Scam

Jim Smith, The Hummingbird Way

Troy Kline, Sunflower Café

Best Atmosphere

C’est Le Vin

Dauphin’s

NoJa

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

Southern National

Most Innovative Menu

Cereal Killer

Dragonfly Food Bar

Southern National

Squid Ink

The Noble South

Von’s

Best Outdoor Dining

Bluegill

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Ed’s

Heroes Sports Bar – West Mobile

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Cheese Cottage

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food

Big Time Diner

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Dew Drop

Judy’s Place

Mama’s on Dauphin

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Best Server

Brandon Carmichael, Moe’s BBQ Downtown

Clarissa Roussos, Butch Cassidy’s

Ginni Varnes, Callaghan’s

Karis McCants, The Spiffy Fox

Tiffany Grubb, The Pier Bar and Grill

Will Brett, The Sunflower Café

Best Overall Service

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

Stevie’s Kitchen

The Royal Scam

Best Dessert

Delish Desserts

Guncles

Mo Bay Beignet Co.

Pour Baby

Something Sweet Bake Shop

Southern Sweet Delights

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Restaurant Wine List

C’est Le Vin

Dauphin’s

NoJa

Pour Baby

Red or White

Ruth’s Chris

Best Wings

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Butch Cassidy’s

Heroes Sports Bar

Smac’s Shack Food Truck

WeMo’s

Best Chicken Fingers

Butch Cassidy’s

Foosackly’s

Goldfingers

Heroes

Raising Cane’s

Zaxby’s

Best Place to Eat Healthy

1031 Meals

FOY

Port City Preps

Redbar Espresso & Market

The Sunflower Café

Zoe’s Kitchen

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato

Brodie’s Cream & Bean

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream

PCR Ice Cream Café

Serda’s

Snow Zone Mobile

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Best Lunch Spot

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Café 219

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Roosters

The Royal Scam

The Spiffy Fox

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot

Bay Breeze Café

Cheryl’s Café and Market

Dragonfly Food Bar

East Shore Café

Panini Pete’s

The Sunflower Café

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop

a la cork (Pour Baby)

Andree’s

Domke

Red or White

Southern Napa

The Cheese Cottage

Best Wine Selection – Retail

a la cork (Pour Baby)

Domke Market

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Red or White

Rouse’s

Best Beer Selection – Retail

Bebo’s Springhill Market

Cottage Hill Package

Fresh Market

Greer’s Downtown Market

Piggly Wiggly

Rouse’s

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Bay Area Brunch Fest

Downtown Cajun Cook-off

Fairhope Rotary Steak-off

Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge

Greek Fest

Best Food Truck

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Jade Flames

Smac’s Shack Food Truck

Smokin’ Gringos

The Hotdoggery

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Gumbo

Catfish Junction

Lafayette’s

Stevie’s Kitchen

The Blind Mule

The Royal Scam

Wintzell’s

Best Sushi

3 Flavors

Chuck’s Fish

Master Joe’s

Rice

Rock n Roll Sushi

Wasabi

Best Bakery

Bake My Day

Flour Girls

Guncles

Pollman’s

Sally’s Piece of Cake

Southern Sweet Delights

Best Wedding Cakes

Cakes by Judi

Couture Cakes

Flour Girls

Pollman’s

Sugar House Custom Cakes

The Pastry Shop

Best Cookies

Bake My Day

ellenJAY

Guncles

Mama Shaw’s Bakery

Something Sweet Bake Shop

Southern Sweet Delights

Best Caterer

Bay Gourmet

Dreamland

Georgia Roussos

Meat Boss

Naman’s

Port City Preps

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Burger

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghan’s

Five Guys

Heroes Sports Bar

LoDa Biergarten

Squid Ink

Best Steak

Briquette’s

Longhorn

Osman’s

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

The Royal Scam

Best Sandwich Shop

Jersey Mike’s

Jimmy John’s

Mary Ann’s Deli

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Panini Pete’s

Regina’s

Best Seafood

Catfish Junction

Felix’s

Half Shell Oyster House

Original Oyster House

The Mariner

Wintzell’s

Best Brunch

Bonefish

Brick & Spoon

Butch Cassidy’s

Five

The Blind Mule

The Ruby Slipper

Best Breakfast

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Meat Boss

Mo’Bay Beignet

Satori

The Ruby Slipper

Best Ethnic Restaurant

3 Flavors

7 Spice

Aroy Thai

Jerusalem Café

Rice

Yak

Best Mexican Restaurant

El Mariachi

Hacienda San Miguel

La Cocina

Los 3 Amigos

Roosters

Taco Mama

Taqueria Mexico

Best Pizza

Cortlandt’s

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Marco’s

Mellow Mushroom

Pizzeria Delphina

Semmes House of Pizza

The Spiffy Fox

Best Coffeehouse

Caffeine Corps

Carpe Diem

Moka’s

Nova Espresso

Satori

Serda’s

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse

Beans & Brews

Page & Palette

Refuge

Soul Caffeine

The Coffee Loft

Warehouse Bakery

Best Local Grocery Store

Fairhope Health Foods

Food Champs

Food Pak

Greer’s

Mosley’s Meat Market

Old Shell Market

Ship & Shore

Best Grocery Chain

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Rouse’s

Walmart Neighborhood Grocery

Winn Dixie

Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up

Greer’s

Instacart

Rouse’s

Shipt

Walmart

Whole Foods

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile

Lil Brian’s

Mac’s Fresh Produce

Market in the Square

Saraland Produce

Sessions Farms

Ted & Nancy’s

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin

Allegri Farm Market

Burris Farm Market

Fairhope Health Foods

Hazel’s Market

McKenzie Farm Produce

Seasons In the Sun

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Cotton State BBQ

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dreamland BBQ

Meat Boss

Moe’s BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce

Cotton State BBQ

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Dreamland

Hickory Pit Too

Meat Boss

Moe’s BBQ

Best Ribs

Bama Bob’s BBQ

Bay Barbecue

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Dreamland

Meat Boss

TexarBama

Best Raw Oysters

Acme Oyster House – Gulf Shores

Bluegill

Half Shell Oyster House

Original Oyster House

The Shrimp Basket

Wintzell’s

Best Seafood Market

Bayou Seafood Co.

Billy’s Seafood

DIP Seafood – Mudbugs

J & B Seafood

Market by the Bay

Mudbugs at the Loop

Best Drunk Food

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

LoDa Biergarten

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

O’Daly’s Hole in the Wall

The Blind Mule

Waffle House

Best Hangover Food

Bob’s Downtown Restaurant

Butch Cassidy’s

Foosackly’s

Pirate’s Cove

Ruby Slipper

Waffle House

NIGHTLIFE

Best All Around Bar – Mobile

Alchemy Tavern

B-Bob’s

Callaghans

O’Daly’s

Post

Veet’s

Best All Around Bar – Baldwin

LWCC

Manci’s Antique Club

Plow

The Bone and Barrel

The River Pub

Top of the Bay

Best Bartender – Mobile

Courtney Anthony, Butch Cassidy’s

Jerry Grady, B-Bobs

Kendall Turk, POST

Liz Bethea, Callaghan’s

Ricky Havens, Pour Baby

Tyger Kunz Bullock, Alchemy Tavern

Best Bartender – Baldwin

Alisha Easterling, The River Pub

April Landrome, Island Time Daiquiris

Ashley Branum

Holly Alberto, C’est le Vin

Jacky Perkins

Rebekka Dyess

Best New Bar

C’est Le Vin

Crown Hall

Herz

Las Floriditas

Squid Ink

The Ice Box Bar

Best E-Sho Bar

Flybar

Manci’s Antique Club

Plow

The Bone and Barrel

Tongue & Groove Drinkery

Top of the Bay

Best WeMo Bar

Boondock’s Bar

Cock-eyed Charlies

Key West Lounge

LoDa Biergarten

Pour Baby

Tilly’s Dance Club

Best MiMo Bar

Ashland Midtown Pub

Blues Tavern

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghans

Nixon’s

Red or White

Best LoDa Bar

Alchemy Tavern

Hayley’s

O’Dalys

OK Bike Shop

The Brickyard

The Haberdasher

Best SoMo Bar

Dority’s

Pelican Pub

Pelican Reef

Pirate’s Bar & Grill

Zebra Club

Best South Baldwin Bar

Buddy’s Lounge

C’Est Le Vin

Cocktails and Dreams

Doc Hollidays

Groovy Goat

The Office

Best Beach Bar

Flora-Bama

LuLu’s

Pink Pony

Pirate’s Cove

Pleasure Island Tiki Bar

The Gulf

Best Wine Bar

C’Est Le Vin

Domke

Firehouse

POST

Pour Baby

Red or White

Best Fancy Drink Bar

Las Floriditas

POST

Sidecar Lounge

Squid Ink

The Haberdasher

Tongue & Groove Drinkery

Best Happy Hour Bar

Butch Cassidy’s

Flipside

Hayley’s

The Garage

The Haberdasher

The River Pub

Best E-Sho Happy Hour

California Dreaming

Flybar

Manci’s Antique Club

Sunsert Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Tamara’s

Top of the Bay

Best Sports Bar

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Draft Picks

Heroes

Hooters

Walk On’s Bistreaux

Best Place to Shake Your Booty

B-Bob’s

Boo Radley’s

LWCC

Saddle-Up Saloon

Tilly’s Dance Club

Troubadours Country Saloon

Best Gay Bar

B-Bobs

Flip Side

Gabriel’s

Herz

Midtown Pub

Best Dive Bar

Brickyard

Dudley’s Lounge

Gabriel’s

Hayley’s

LWCC

The River Pub

Favorite Craft Beer

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

Catawba Bluegill Blonde

DuClaw Dad Bod

Ghost Train Gulf Coast IPA

Haint Blue IPA

Sweetwater 420

Favorite Import Beer

Corona

Dos Equis

Guinness

Modelo

Red Stripe

Stella Artois

Favorite Domestic Beer

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Yuengling

Best Local Brewery

Big Beach Brewing Co.

Braided River Brewing

Fairhope Brewing Co.

Haint Blue Brewing

Iron Hand Brewing

Old Majestic Brewing

Serda Brewing

Bar with Best Tap beer Selection

Alchemy Tavern

Buffalo Wild Wings

Draft Picks

LoDa Biergarten

Mellow Mushroom

Walk On’s Bistreaux

Favorite Casino

Beau Rivage

Golden Nugget

Hard Rock

Palace Casino

Scarlet Pearl

Wind Creek

Best Margarita

El Papi

Fuego

Hacienda San Miguel

Roosters

Taco Mama

Taqueria Mexico

Best Bloody Mary

Brick and Spoon

LoDa Biergarten

Moe’s BBQ

T.P. Crockmiers

The River Pub

The Ruby Slipper

Best Bar Trivia

Flybar

Mellow Mushroom

Moe’s BBQ

Serda Brewing

The Blind Mule

Best Gentleman’s Club

Cookies n Cream

Diamonds

Lotus

The Candy Store