Eight teams from the Lagniappe coverage area have qualified for the Alabama High School Athletic Association state softball tournament, to be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford beginning Tuesday.

Two teams from each of the four regional tournaments, including the South Regional in Gulf Shores, earned spots in the state tournament. Teams that went undefeated in the winners bracket of the regional tournaments, as well as the team that won the elimination bracket of the tournaments, claimed the two spots from each of the four regions.

In Gulf Shores, area teams Orange Beach (Class 2A), Mobile Christian (Class 3A), Satsuma and Faith Academy (Class 5A), Spanish Fort and Saraland (Class 6A) and Fairhope and Baker (Class 7A) all advanced to the state tournament.

In Class 1A regional play, Brantley and Pleasant Home advanced. Bayshore Christian had an 0-2 record in the tournament.

G.W. Long won the winners bracket and Orange Beach took the elimination bracket to earn state tournament slots. Orange Beach beat Leroy 11-0 in the final game in the elimination bracket. Orange Beach faces Spring Garden in the footrest round of the state tournament at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

In Class 3A, Mobile Christian beat Houston Academy 8-0 in the winners bracket finale, then Houston Academy beat Opp to claim the elimination bracket. Cottage Hill Christian was 0-2 in the 3A tournament. Mobile Christian faces Piedsmont in first-round state tournament play Friday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m.

No local teams advanced out of Class 4A. St. Michael participated but had an 0-2 record.

Satsuma defeated Faith Academy 3-0 in the winners bracket final of the Class 5A tournament, but Faith earned a state tournament spot by defeating Rehobeth 3-2 in the final game of the elimination bracket. LeFlore had an 0-2 record in 5A play. Satsuma plays Sardis and Faith Academy plays Alexandra in first-round games of the 5A state tournament, both games slated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Spanish Fort leveled Gulf Shores 15-0 in the Class 6A winners bracket and Saraland topped Gulf Shores 5-4 in the elimination bracket to earn its place in the state tournament. McGill-Toolen was 0-2 in 6A play. Saraland is set to play Springville at 9 a.m. on Friday in first-round play in the state tournament, while Spanish Fort meets Mortimer Jordan, also at 9 a.m. on Friday.

All four teams in Class 7A regional play were from the Lagniappe coverage area. Fairhope won there winners bracket with an 18-0 win over Baker, but Baker claimed the other 7A spot in the state tournament by defeating Alma Bryant 12-4. Bryant had a record of 1-2 in the tournament while Daphne was 0-2. Baker will meet top-ranked Hewitt-Trussville at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20, in the first round of the state tournament, while Fairhope, ranked No. 2, meets Vestavia Hills at 9 a.m. on Thursday.