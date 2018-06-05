Chip Brown will replace David Sessions in House District 105, following Tuesday’s primary election in Mobile County. The Republican fended off three other challengers with nearly 54 percent of the vote, as more than 85 percent of precincts had reported late Tuesday evening. Brown does not have Democratic opposition.

“I’m excited about it, I really am,” Brown said. “It was a lot of hard work by a lot of people.”

Brown is replacing Sessions, who will face Democrat Tom Holmes in the general election for Senate District 35 in November.

“David is a good friend of mine,” Brown said. “I think very highly of him. I think we’ll work very well together. I’m ready to work with every member of the delegation.”

With 91 percent of precincts reporting, former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones defeated seven other Democratic candidates to take the nomination outright with nearly 60 percent of the vote in House District 99. Jones could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Jones will face Republican Charles Talbert in November. Talbert ran unopposed in the primary.

Democratic incumbent State Rep. Adline Clarke defeated House District 97 challenger Levi Wright, Jr. with 68 percent of the vote. Clarke will take on Republican Stephen McNair in November. McNair ran unopposed on the GOP side.

In the Republican race for House District 102, Citronelle Police Chief Shane Stringer leads Call News Publisher Willie Gray by less than 5 percentage points, as the two seemed poised for a runoff with 91 percent of precincts reporting. There is no Democratic opposition in that race.

Incumbent State Sen. Vivian Figures defeated Victor Crawford and Michael Cooley for the Democratic nomination for Senate District 33. There is no Republican opposition in that race.

Republican State Rep. Jack Williams is headed to the Senate in District 34, after defeating challenger Mark Shirey with 64 percent of the vote.

In the GOP race for district court judge, Spiro Cheriogotis and George Zoghby appear set for a runoff. With 91 percent of precincts reporting, Zoghby leads with 47 percent of the vote. There is no Democratic challenger.

It appears the Republican circuit court race will also lead to a runoff. Brandy Hambright leads Harry Satterwhite with 36 percent of the vote to 27 percent. Buzz Jordan has roughly 24 percent of the vote, with 91 percent of precincts reporting. The winner of the GOP nomination will face Democrat Karlos Finley in November. Finley ran unopposed.

Sheriff Sam Cochrane handily defeated a challenge from Charlie Wyckoff by securing 82 percent of the vote.

Baldwin County:

With 98 percent of the votes counted, Baldwin County reported a 24 percent voter turnout.

On the Baldwin County Commission, eight-term District 1 Commissioner Frank Burt, who presided over the county’s 114 percent growth in the three decades he held the offfice, lost to James “Jeb” Ball, program director for Baldwin County Substance Abuse Services, 49 to 51 percent.

In District 2, fomer Daphne City Councilman John Lake lost to current Daphne City Councilman Joe Davis 47-52 percent.

Challenger Billie Jo Underwood forced incumbent Tucker Dorsey into a runoff in a three-way race for District 3, with Dorsey only securing 38 percent of the vote to Underwood’s 48.

Incumbent District 4 Commissioner Skip Gruber narrowly avoided being unseated by challenger Jerry Johnson, 51 to 49 percent.

For the Legislature, Chris Elliot and David Northcutt will campaign in a runoff for State Senate District 32, being vacated by Trip Pittman. House District 64 State Rep. Harry Shiver defeated a challenge from Stephen Sexton 54-46 percent.

In judicial races, incumbent Bill Scully defeated Brian Dasinger for District Court, Place 2. Incumbent Circuit Clerk Jody Wise Campbell narrowly avoided a runoff with challenger Mark Skejskal by securing 50.05 percent of the vote in a three-way race, and for probate judge, Harry D’Olive and Alan Lipscomb will face each other in a runoff after emerging from a five-person field.



Dale Liesch and Gabriel Tynes contributed too this report.