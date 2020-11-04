ELECTION 2020: Tuberville wins Senate, Carl leads House race

By Gabriel Tynes and Dale Liesch

The Alabama Republican Party reclaimed a U.S. Senate seat it lost to Democrats in an unlikely election in 2017. With 49 of 67 counties reporting tonight, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville was declared the victor over incumbent Doug Jones by a margin of 61 to 39 percent.

In an acceptance speech accented with sports metaphors, Tuberville said “the liberals of California, New York and Washington D.C. learned the hard way that Alabama’s Senate seat can’t be bought.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, Jones raised nearly $26 million in his reelection campaign, compared to $7.2 million raised by Tuberville.

Still, Tuberville thanked Jones for his “hard work and effort” during his two years in the Senate, offering that “sometimes you end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”

During the speech, Tuberville took a phone call from Vice President Mike Pence, who thanked him for “delivering a victory for President Trump.”

“President Trump loves the people of Alabama and we’re going to keep our heads down and it is looking good for tonight,” Pence said from the Rose Garden of The White House as election returns poured in from around the nation.

After the call, Tuberville assured his supporters he’s “not a career politician and not from the swamp, I’m an outsider who believes in conservative values.”

Tuberville nodded to Rush Limbaugh for being his primary conservative mentor over 30 years and suggested he would not seek to stay in the Senate beyond a few terms.

“Americans should not be led by a permanent ruling class, but citizen servants who serve a few terms and go home and let someone else take over,” he said.

Tuberville will be serving along with Richard Shelby, who has been in the Senate since 1987.

Alabamians also overwhelmingly supported Trump and other Republicans on the ballot, but Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was reelected without opposition, and a contested seat on the state school board appears to have been awarded to Democratic candidate Tonya Smith Chestnut.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 race, Republican Jerry Carl stopped just short of claiming victory in a speech to supporters at Old Majestic Brewing in downtown Mobile. Carl had a commanding lead with 35 percent of precincts reporting at about 10:30 p.m. Mobile County was one area that was slow to come in, according to campaign officials.

Carl told supporters he can do positive things in D.C., but he acknowledged he had “huge shoes to fill” in referring to U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, his predecessor and others who have held the seat before.

Carl mentioned new contracts for Austal and the ability to help Airbus in an ongoing tariff battle as things he would focus on in Washington.

The former Mobile County Commissioner said he never thought he’d run for the congressional seat, but then his son served in Afghanistan.

The numbers, he said, showed a large number of crossover votes for Carl, he said, and he wanted to help unite the area and the country.

“We need to come together as Americans,” he said. “We need to come together as one.”

Five of the six statewide amendments on the ballot appear to have been approved, with the exception of Statewide Amendment 2, which seeks to remove the right to appoint the director from the chief justice and award it to the entire Supreme Court, after three nominees are forwarded by a commission.

However, if passed, court administrators would be appointed to 10-year terms. The amendment also seeks to add two members to the existing nine-member Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC), which investigates claims of misconduct by judges. Further, it would exempt judges on the higher courts from impeachment clauses and instead subject them to the JIC’s disciplinary protocols.

In Baldwin County, voters appear to have approved two new landmark districts in Barnwell and Rosinton, which would prohibit neighboring municipalities including Fairhope, Loxley and Robertsdale from practicing legislative annexations without voter approval. Also, a local amendment to allow the judge of probate to preside over certain equity cases in circuit court was also approved.

But in a blow to local legislators, voters appear to have defeated a measure to create a toll authority to fund a 25-mile extension of the Baldwin Beach Express between Interstates 10 and 65. With 96 percent of boxes reporting, 55 percent of voters disapproved.

In Mobile County, Republican Zach Moore defeated Democrat Al Colvin for district court judge, place 3, while Republican Randall Duett handily defeated Jenny Arras for Mobile County Commission, district 3. Voters also reauthorized another round of funding for the county’s Pay As You Go program, which provides $58 million for road projects in fiscal year 2021.

More election results and analysis are forthcoming.