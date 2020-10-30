Despite the destruction caused by Hurricane Zeta in Mobile County, election officials are confident that polling places for Tuesday’s general election have not been impacted.

Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis said his office reached out to polling locations countywide and hasn’t heard of any structural damage that would prevent voting, even in some of the hardest-hit areas of the county, like Bethel Baptist Church and Memorial Baptist Church in Citronelle.

Some locations are still without power, Davis said, but election officials reached out to Alabama Power prior to Zeta making landfall and gave the power company the addresses of the various polling locations. Davis said he has been assured by Alabama Power that those locations will be made priorities.