Former Mobile Mayor Sam Jones will announce his intention to run again for the city’s top office on Saturday, June 17 at Greater Nazaree Baptist Church, according to an email from the [email protected] account.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jones confirmed he would be having a press conference on Saturday to announce his mayoral run. He gave no additional details.

The message itself points to an “important campaign announcement” by Jones at 4:30 p.m. at the church. The email follows months of speculation and several sources confirming that Jones would run against incumbent Mayor Sandy Stimpson in the August contest.

Over the past two weeks, Facebook posts have been circulating with Jones pictured sitting at a large table with members of what is purported to be his political team. In one, people are encouraged to send donations to a post office box.

“The fate of our city is in our hands and we need every voice to be heard,” the email reads. “We need your help to build a strong, organized and aggressive grassroots operation.”

The campaign also asks for volunteers.

“There’s no special expertise required, and you don’t have to be a political expert,” the message states. “Like me, all you need is the personal commitment, determination and belief that you can help make a difference in the quality of life for the citizens of Mobile. I firmly believe that volunteers like you are the most important part of any political movement.”

Jones will take on Stimpson in the Aug. 22 election. Stimpson defeated Jones for the mayor’s seat four years ago. Jones served as mayor for eight years prior to that after serving on the Mobile County Commission from 1987-2005.

This story was updated at 3:06 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 after Gerald Patterson confirmed he had dropped out of the mayoral race.