Alabama’s schools are in even worse shape than we thought.

Somewhere along the way, the coaches, principals, superintendents and athletic directors who take away from their day jobs to govern high school athletics in Alabama came to believe there are four branches of our state government — executive, legislative, judicial and the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA).

Unbeknownst to most of you reading this column, and yours truly, there is a quasi-governmental entity that operates above politics.

In fact, no authority can overrule an AHSAA decision or mandate, not even for religious protections guaranteed in the spirit of the First Amendment.

Last month, AHSAA refused to accommodate Oakwood Adventist Academy in Huntsville, whose boys’ basketball team requested a three-hour rescheduling for a religious observance of the Sabbath.

Oakwood Adventist Academy instead had to forfeit its Class 1A playoff game.

AHSAA insisted it was acting within its legal authority to force the forfeiture and not offer a later time, given Oakwood Adventist Academy signed an agreement when it became a full-time member of AHSAA in 2017.

Alvin Briggs, the genius who is the executive director of AHSAA, argued Oakwood agreed to AHSAA’s terms, which included adherence to the rules of AHSAA and participation in all playoff games without petition, or forfeit.

Apparently, part of the agreement is strict devotion to a scheduling formula.

(Cornerstone School and Decatur Heritage, the two schools scheduled to play a later game reportedly agreed to switch time slots with Oakwood and its opponent, Faith Christian.)

It seems silly, right? Why not just swap the times? As they say, discretion is the better part of valor.

Discretion did not prevail, and as a result, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and a handful of members of the Alabama Legislature are now vowing action.

And they will likely follow through with these threats.

State Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, is reportedly drafting a bill that, if passed, would statutorily require elements of transparency and accountability of the AHSAA.

It is easy to be dismissive of efforts like this. What, a bunch of politicians meddling in high school athletics? It must be an election year, right?

Well, yeah. That is kind of how this all works.

AHSAA can claim it is an autonomous private organization that operates independently of government. But that is not how it really works.

The majority of the member schools are public schools. Those public schools pay AHSAA to be members with revenue from gate receipts from games played on public property.

As much as AHSAA wants to boast about its independence, it is a sitting duck for the Alabama Legislature under these circumstances.

Some officials from member schools will tell you AHSAA has a reputation for operating like a dictatorship. Fear of retribution prevents member schools from stepping out of line too much and complaining publicly about the organization.

This is not the first run-in AHSAA has had with controversy.

In 2019, then-Charles Henderson High School girls’ basketball standout Maori Davenport was ruled ineligible for cashing a check for $857.20 that was mistakenly sent to her by USA Basketball as a stipend for lost wages and costs associated with playing for the FIBA U18 All-Star team.

Davenport repaid the money, but AHSAA declined to reinstate Davenport. That drew national attention condemning AHSAA’s decision and led to calls for reform then.

This time around, after a public back and forth with Ivey, which included a very dismissive response from Briggs, it will be more challenging to avoid the backlash of lawmakers.

Even if AHSAA was acting within its legal authority under the initial agreement with Oakwood Adventist Academy, do we really want a quasi-governmental organization that serves as the governing body for high school athletics making judgment calls or entering into agreements about how anyone or anything in Alabama practices religion?

Stay in your lane, guys.

If you want to set parameters for the length of a timeout in a football game or the proper equipment requirements for a sport, have at it.

Scheduling games with absolutely no sensitivity to religious observances, regardless of it being a public or private school, is way above this organization’s pay grade.

This entire controversy could have been avoided by simply swapping times. And no one would have even noticed. It is a 1A regional boys’ basketball playoff game.

But they had to flex. They had to show they would not be pushed about by public opinion or the media. No, not AHSAA. They are too busy for those tedious topics like religious observances, public opinion, politics or the legislative process.

They got their rulebook, and they are sticking to it!

Stay tuned because this could be a good civics lesson for the student-athletes all over Alabama under AHSAA’s umbrella on how the real world operates.