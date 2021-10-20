The view members had for the end of Monday’s Vigor-Williamson game at Theodore High School from off school property.

Photo | Tommy Hicks

In the end, the game will be recorded as such: Vigor defeated Williamson 28-12 Monday morning. At Theodore High School. Without fans, spectators, students or media in attendance. On one play that covered 5 minutes and 49 seconds (a record, to be sure).

One would think closing out the suspended game from Friday night would be a relatively simple process, and some may believe that was the case. But there are a lot of questions associated with this particular game and its ending.

When gunfire erupted Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during the fourth quarter of the Vigor-Williamson football game, play was halted, with 5:49 left to play, for obvious safety reasons. It was determined the game would be suspended and completed at a later date.

Mobile County Public School System officials decided the game would be completed Monday morning at Theodore High School without fans, students, media or others allowed to attend.

Both teams bussed their teams to Theodore for a 10 a.m. start, officials were hired to officiate the game and there was a lot of security presence on hand. When the teams took the field, Vigor, which had intercepted a Williamson pass on the final play of Friday’s action, had possession of the football. Both teams lined up, Vigor took the snap, the quarterback took a knee and the teams stood around until the final 5:49 of the game ran off the clock.

Ball game. Everyone goes home. Vigor gets the win, which gave the Wolves the Class 4A, Region 1 championship.

Only the questions remained.

Why take the students out of classes, dress them in football uniforms, place them on school buses and drive them to Theodore, where hired officials waited to officiate the game, if this was the plan?

Why waste time and money if there wasn’t going to be a legitimate playing of the final 5:49 of the game? What purpose did all of that serve? If this was the plan, couldn’t it have been announced that the two schools had agreed to the results of the game at the time it was suspended?

The teams have, indeed, earned a spot in the “Guinness World Records,” as both head coaches joked, with the longest one play in high school football history. It would seem that particular play has no competition, if such a category exists.

Media members were not allowed to cover the end of the game, which was certainly an important news story, but which was also an important game in terms of region standings. MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips told media members they were not allowed to cover Monday’s completion because of “safety concerns,” although there was plenty of security on hand and no other attendees were allowed at the game. Told of the importance of the game and the news story and that it should receive coverage, Philips said “we’ll let you know” the final results of the game; she later texted Ben Thomas of AL.com with the message “Vigor won 28-12.”

Instead, five members of the media, representing local newspapers and TV stations, set up camp off school property with a view of the football field from approximately 500 yards away, where they viewed the longest play in history and the two teams leaving the field.

So, in case you were wondering how you make a bad situation worse, this is how. All of this.

Certainly, play should not have continued Friday night at Ladd-Peebles Stadium after the area had been cleared of teams, spectators and others while Mobile Police Department investigated the incident in which people were shot. But jumping through hoops to only run off the remaining time on the clock seems a colossal waste of time, energy and money.

It’s also interesting that MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill did not comment on the incident until late Monday afternoon, via a statement released from his office. It seems more an afterthought than a response for the superintendent to offer “thoughts and prayers” for the victims Monday afternoon concerning such an incident that took place the previous Friday night.

In a press release sent out Monday morning while the Vigor-Williamson game was being completed, MCPSS announced both games scheduled to be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this week have been moved. Thursday’s game between B.C. Rain and Faith Academy, originally scheduled for Trimmier Park, had earlier been moved to Ladd-Peebles because of field conditions at Trimmier Park. Now the game will be played at 7 p.m. at Theodore. Also, Friday’s game between LeFlore and St. Paul’s has been moved from Ladd-Peebles to St. Paul’s, also at 7 p.m.

It is not known at this time if next week’s games scheduled for Ladd-Peebles Stadium — the final week of games in the regular season — will be played there or moved to another location. Those games include a Thursday, Oct. 28 game between Fairhope and Murphy and a Friday, Oct. 29 game between Baldwin County and LeFlore.

And should a school that uses Ladd-Peebles Stadium as its home field earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs — certainly Vigor would be one — will Ladd-Peebles Stadium be available?

Every action possible should be taken to assure the senseless actions that occurred Friday night are not repeated. The safety of all concerned — fans, spectators, players, coaches, game officials, concession workers, media — should be a top priority. Examining what went wrong and why and making corrections, regardless of where the blame for the issues lies, should obviously be addressed and as quickly as possible.