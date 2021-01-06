Band: Plastic Weekend

Date: Saturday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: Free

Plastic Weekend is a local group that has maintained resilience in an unpredictable world. Appearing everywhere from Brickyard to the Zebra Club, this quartet has used crowd favorites to gather its following. However, the band has no intentions of remaining a cover band.

Plastic Weekend has given the masses a sample of their original tracks with the release of two singles. Their first single, “My Bad,” proves this group is bringing refreshing sounds to the local scene. This track pulls together an unlikely mix of influences. “My Bad” combines elements of funky pop and soul with a dash of indie rock. The end result is a fun, radio-friendly track that can be appreciated for its unique arrangement and danceable grooves.

“Black Magic” takes Plastic Weekend deeper into the world of funk. Intense bass runs and bright guitar riffs lay a foundation for the song’s impressive lyrical delivery. The intricate, complex verbal flow that fills each measure trips lightly across hip-hop before plunging into modern soul croons. Considering both tracks, local music enthusiasts should be happy the past year has not silenced this band. Hopefully, the Azalea City will be hearing more original material from this up-and-coming talent.