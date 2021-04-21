This week, Rob Holbert gives us the backstory on a statewide story he wrote and Lagniappe broke that is getting a lot of buzz. It seems the University of Alabama System is paying columnist Steve Flowers $96,000 a year but no one can really agree on what for… Also, sports editor Tommy Hicks is “serving up” some tennis talk “with love” and fills us in on breaking news – this just in! – AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese has announced his retirement. In the third and final segment, Dale Liesch discusses the labor issues area businesses are facing and Ashley Trice says there is a new body wash on the market with a local twist and trust us, it’s not a scent you are going to want to smell like!

Just press play to listen now…