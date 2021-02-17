Episode Six of the Lagnia-POD is now available to stream. This week, the crew has a final chat about Mardi Gras. They also discuss vaccine distribution, the proposed gambling bill the Alabama legislature is considering and what it means for Mobile, if passenger rail is going to happen in the Port City and the Mobile City Council finally passed a food truck ordinance. Also we talk about USA President Tony Waldrop’s upcoming retirement and legacy, and sports editor Tommy Hicks gives us the latest on college baseball in the Port City and his thoughts on the Gus Bus heading to Central Florida.

