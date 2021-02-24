This week, the Lagniappe crew discusses big tech, social media, censorship and the impact all of this has had on our daily lives. Reporter Dale Liesch gives us the latest on Amtrak and if passenger rail is coming to Mobile. Sports editor Tommy Hicks tells us about this week’s cover story on how a University of South Alabama student went from “superfan” to one of their most dedicated broadcasters, He also gives us the rundown on college basketball. And Nappie Awards voting starts next week! Yes, it’s here already. We let our listeners in on some exciting new categories – a Lagnia-POD exclusive — and tell you all you need to know about voting.

Just click the player below to listen now.