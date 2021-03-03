The Nappie Nominations started this week, and the crew discusses the exciting new categories and various ways people have tried to game the system over the years. Sports editor Tommy Hicks says some dumb website has ranked Mobile the worst city in America to play golf. Say whhhaaaaattt? And Rob Holbert, Ashley Trice and Dale Liesch talk lottery and gambling, who may run against Gov. Kay Ivey, mask mandates and a bizarre double murder case no one will talk about.
Just click the player below to enjoy (we hope)…
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access. During the month of December, give (or get) a one year subscription with TWO months FREE.