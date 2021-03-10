In the ninth episode of the Lagnia-POD, the crew discusses the unexpected death of the lottery and gaming bill in the Alabama Senate this week. Will someone bring it back to life? Also, former Judge Herman Thomas is running for the District One Mobile City Council seat being vacated by Fred Richardson, who is running for mayor. There are also two other candidates vying for the position. Will Thomas’ past cripple his chances at spanking the competition? They also discuss the Gulf Coast Classic being played at Ladd Peebles Stadium this weekend, as well as what the future may hold for the stadium. And the Mobile City Council is still meeting virtually. Why? They also discuss jam bands for some reason. How long is too long for a guitar solo?

Just press play to listen…