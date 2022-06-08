With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is faced with creating a new schedule format for its teams.

Soon to be gone are the two seven-team divisions. Under the current setup, each team plays every other team in its division every year, plus one permanent opponent from the opposite division and one other game against a rotating opponent from the other division.

So, for instance, Auburn plays all the other teams in the SEC West, plus Georgia, then only one game against the other SEC East teams.

As a result, an Auburn player could play four or five years without ever experiencing a game at Tennessee or a visit from Florida. That seems to go against what sharing a conference is supposed to be about.

With the addition of the Longhorns and Sooners, there’s a chance to reimagine a more exciting conference schedule.

Though the final decision will be made by the college presidents, there’s almost no doubt the league is headed toward adding a ninth game to the conference schedule.

Here’s how it’s likely going to work.

Every conference team will have three permanent opponents. The other six games will be rotated equally among every other team in the league.

This format clears up the problem of conference teams going half a decade without playing each other.

But the task of choosing the right three common opponents for each team is harder than it might seem — especially if the idea is to make each schedule relatively balanced in terms of toughness.

The problem begins with Auburn. Everyone agrees that Auburn’s schedule has to include rivals Alabama and Georgia. Even if the third permanent opponent is Vanderbilt (the worst team in the league), the Tigers still face the toughest schedule in the league.

While teams rise and fall every year, there’s no debating that Alabama and Georgia are the top two programs in the SEC now and for the foreseeable future.

I suppose Auburn’s problem in this regard is just how hard it is to share a state with one major football power and a nearby border with another. No other team in the country faces such a daunting geographical hurdle.

For Alabama, the three permanent opponents are easy. First, there are rivals Auburn and Tennessee. Then, the Tide has to play Mississippi State because the two schools are located closer to each other than any other conference schools.

Other rivalries that have to be protected are Georgia-Florida, Texas-Oklahoma, Texas-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Beyond those rivalries, the idea is to make the schedules as equitable as possible. To do that, it’s instructive to rank all 16 teams based on how tough they are as an opponent today and for the next decade.

I’ve polled several veteran SEC reporters about ranking the teams. Surprisingly, there was nothing close to a consensus. Here’s my stab at ranking the toughest to the weakest SEC opponents.

Georgia. Yes, Alabama has a better program now. But the Bulldogs are the current national champions and Kirby Smart is a Georgia alumnus who provides the most stable coaching situation in the country. Alabama. Nick Saban will be 72 when the new schedule format begins in two years. Oklahoma. The Sooners have a new coach but a commitment to winning. Texas A&M. The Aggies have more money than anyone. Unfortunately, that’s a huge factor in this age of recruiting. LSU. Brian Kelly and his fake Southern accent got off to a rough start. But he will win big in Baton Rouge. Florida. There’s no reason why the Gators shouldn’t be very good in every sport. Texas. The Longhorns are not back. But they will be soon. Tennessee. The Volunteers have shown they are ready to embrace this new age of recruiting. Auburn. Bryan Harsin is facing a season in which he will be better or he will be gone. Auburn can’t stand another reboot. Kentucky. The Wildcats may be at their ceiling now. Arkansas. Maybe I’m underestimating the impact Walmart and Tyson Foods could have in funding the Razorbacks. Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin is a college football treasure. South Carolina. The Gamecocks are the best of the bottom four. Mississippi State. It’s hard to imagine the Bulldogs competing for titles on a regular basis. Missouri. The Tigers are better than Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt. There’s really no hope for the Commodores.

Regardless of which permanent opponents are assigned to each team, there are going to be no easy roads to a championship once another conference game is added to the slate for each team.

