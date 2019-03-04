An inmate who escaped from a Mississippi jail is back behind bars after he and his wife were arrested by sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals in Baldwin County.



According to Baldwin County Sheriffs Office Cpt. Clint Cadenhead, Marshals received information March 3 that an inmate who escaped from a jail in Greene County Mississippi the day before was believed to be at a residence in Loxley.



Deputies later determined the alleged fugitive, Billy Hinton, 21, had been at a house on Fox Branch Road, but upon investigation, Hinton was spotted by deputies running into a heavily wooded area near I-10. A perimeter was established in an attempt to locate Hinton, but police said he was able to escape after stealing a vehicle and fleeing the area.



Hinton was eventually seen driving the stolen vehicle on County Road 9 in the Marlow area. After leading deputies and U.S. Marshals on a brief chase, Hinton wrecked into a tree in the Silverhill area and fled on foot.

Hinton was eventually located and arrested after being medically treated for a minor laceration to his head. He has since been booked into custody at the Baldwin County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

His wife, Delenna Hathcock, 36 of Summerdale, was also arrested for allegedly helping Hinton as he was trying to avoid capture by local law enforcement. She faces charges of hindering prosecution and hindering the apprehension of an escapee.