Mobile County’s White Collar Crime Unit is bringing additional allegations against a former University of South Alabama (USA) employee.

Heather Leigh Stanley, 44, of Semmes, was arrested Monday afternoon for using her position at USA for personal gain. She was booked at the Mobile Metro Jail and released later the same night on a $5,000 bail.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Stanley left her role with the university in September 2020. She was arrested and charged for first-degree theft of property a month later. According to Mobile County Circuit Court court filings, those charges allege Stanley stole $7,729 between March 3 and Sept. 8, 2020. The university police department was the investigating agency. She will be arraigned during a court setting on Jan. 11, 2022.

According to the USA student newspaper, The Vanguard, Stanley was the former director of student media, where she managed four different branches of student-led media, including The Vanguard. She was employed with the university for a total of eight years and was a writing and reporting instructor previously.

The University released the following statement regarding her arrest in 2020:

“The University of South Alabama Police Department arrested Heather Leigh Stanley, the University’s former director of student media, and charged her with First-Degree Theft. USA Police transported the suspect to Mobile Metro Jail. Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information will be released at this time.”

Lagniappe has requested more information from Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi, who leads Mobile County’s white-collar crime unit. Rossi was added as a prosecutor on the case in November, a month before a warrant for the ethics crime was issued this last week.