Dog River Clearwater Revival (DRCR) announces the 7th Annual Great Drift Paddle, showcasing a new addition to the string of six (6) launch sites inside the Dog River Watershed, Saturday, April 21, beginning at 1 p.m.

The canoe and kayak paddle begins and ends at the newly established Perch Creek East launch site inside McNally Park located at 4380 Park Road off Dauphin Island Parkway near the tip of the Peninsula. The site offers plenty of parking.

The official launch will begin at 1 p.m. following a required launch/safety meeting. Paddlers will glide through serene areas of one of the watershed’s cleanest streams. Marine and wildlife biologists will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the flora and fauna. Bring your own canoe, kayak or SUP (no motorized vessels) or rent one from Sunshine Canoes (251-367-4144). Reserve early. On-site help available at noon.

Participants are encouraged to attend the annual Post Drift Party held immediately following the event at the River Shack Restaurant and Oyster Bar at the mouth of Dog River – only a quick 2 mile drive south. Again this year, the River Shack will provide discounted food for registered paddlers presenting required coupon.

The Dog River Scenic Blueway is a project of Dog River Clearwater Revival promoting stewardship of the Dog River Watershed, cultural and historical awareness, and recreational opportunities for paddling enthusiasts and recreational boaters in Mobile’s urban river and its tributaries.

Online Pre-registration is encouraged. Remember to bring your life vest & whistle! While the event is free, donations are always welcome to help the organization in their continuing efforts to create a Clean Water Future for Dog River and all its urban tributaries. For more information, go to www.DogRiver.org or visit us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Questions? Email [email protected]