Heron Lakes Country Club, a semi-private course located on Government Boulevard in Mobile, has several varying events scheduled in the days ahead for golfers of all ages and skill levels. Here is a look at some of the events, each of which is open to the public:

High School Golf Training: A five-week session for high school golfers or those who wish to try out for their high school golf team is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. at Heron Lakes Golf Course. The training sessions cost $175 per person and will cover a variety of aspects of playing high school golf. Within the five weeks of sessions will be competition, drills aimed at improving one’s game, on-course management skills and rules training. The sessions, led by GO Golf Academy, features Heron Lakes PGA pro Gabi Oubre’.

Srixon-Cleveland Demo Day: A Demo Day featuring Srixon and Cleveland equipment is scheduled for Friday, Feb 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Those purchasing clubs during Demo Day will receive a 10 percent discount. Phone the Pro Shop at 251-706-6370 for more information.

Scratch and Waggle League: Heron Lakes is beginning a Scratch and Waggle Golf League, and toward that aim has scheduled a preseason event on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. Those interested will be introduced to the league and its format and will play a competitive round of golf to establish one’s league handicap. The Scratch and Waggle staff will be on hand to answer questions and introduce the league and how it will work. The league is free to Heron Lakes members, while the cost is set at $44 for cardholders and the general public. Further information is available by phoning the Pro Shop at 251-706-6370 or by stopping by the Pro Shop.

Mardi Gras Night Golf: On the heels of the end of Mardi Gras parades, Heron Lakes is sponsoring a Mardi Gras Night Golf tournament on Friday, March 4. The event is a nine-hole, four-person scramble event. Cost to participate is $65 for members, $75 for cardholders and $85 for the general public. The entry fee covers dinner (6 p.m.) and golf (7 p.m.).

Ladies 9 and Wine: A Ladies 9 and Wine event is slated for Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. at the course. It is a two-person, nine-hole scramble tournament that will award prizes to the net and gross score winners. Cost is $20 for members and $35 for non-members. There is also a wine tasting with gourmet cheeses.