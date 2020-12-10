The giant MoonPie at the top of downtown’s Trustmark building will be staying put this year, as organizers pull the plug on the city’s annual New Year’s Eve event.

Citing a surge in COVID-19 cases and Gov. Kay Ivey’s extension into January of her Safer at Home order which prohibits events where social distancing cannot be maintained, Events Mobile announced it was cancelling the MoonPie Over Mobile event meant to ring in 2021.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Events Mobile claimed social distancing of six feet could probably be maintained, but “celebrating” tends to lead to a break down of those rules. The group also mentioned the safety of the city and support staff being a priority.

“I want to thank Events Mobile for making a difficult, but responsible decision,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in the statement. “Like many communities around the country, we’ll have to find another way to ring in 2021 that keeps our city employees and citizens safe. I have no doubt that those who wish to join our downtown businesses that evening will be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a way that is as safe and unique as the MoonPie Drop we have all grown to love. We will look forward to seeing this honored tradition return next year.”

Mobile City Councilman Fred Richardson said in the statement that he was “disappointed,” but is looking ahead to the next celebration.

“While we will not gather together to celebrate the end of this year, the spirit of the MoonPie Drop is alive and well and it will remain alive because even a global pandemic cannot slow us down. We were born to celebrate and will continue to celebrate and be back together and better than ever next year,” he said in the statement. “Stay tuned.”

Although the organized New Year’s Eve event is cancelled, Events Mobile urged residents and visitors to continue to patronize downtown restaurants and businesses.