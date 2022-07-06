Second in a series

Photo | Mike Kittrell

The Class 2A, Region 1 football race should prove interesting this season. It will include a few newcomers and one less team, but does include the defending Class 2A state champion and returning Region champ, Clarke County.

The race begins there.

Clarke County posted a 13-2 overall record and 6-0 region mark a year ago and looks to continue that trend this year. Also returning to the region will be St. Luke’s (2-8, 0-6), Washington County (2-8, 2-4) and J.U. Blacksher (4-7, 3-3). Gone are Orange Beach (9-2, 5-1), which moves to Class 4A, Region 1, and Leroy (2-8, 0-6) and Greene County (5-6, 4-2). Leroy drops to Class 1A and Greene County moves to Class 2A, Region 5.

Newcomers include Chickasaw, which was 6-4 and 2-4 in Class 3A a year ago, and Francis Marion, which was 2-8 and 2-4 last year in Class 2A, Region 3.

The records last season for Leroy and St. Luke’s were altered by the fact both teams self-reported the use of an ineligible player late in the season. Six of St. Luke’s losses were actually wins on the field, but with the ruling became losses.

Francis Marion becomes the team to beat in the region this year, based on its previous record and its state championship, and the competition for the three other playoff spots in the six-team region (one less team than a year ago) is expected to be quite competitive.

“All the teams in our region play really, really good football,” St. Luke’s head coach Ronn Lee said. “Obviously, Clarke County is probably the strongest coming into this year based on their success last year. They certainly do a great job with those guys up there, and they love to play football. But in looking at it this year, Chickasaw has a running back [Jarius Houston] this year who is returning that is just going to be phenomenal. Coach [Ryan] Little has done a great job with that program and continues to do so. We feel like they are going to be a threat.

“For us, we’re going to try to recover from what happened to us last year. We’ve got a good group of guys who have a great attitude going in. Each day that we’re in the weight room we talk about the challenges that we’re going to have ahead of us. All we can do is work to get better. We open up with Flomaton and we’ve got Sweet Water on our roster and we still have Leroy on our roster, so we’re going to try to prepare to play some really good ball. If we’re fortunate to have ourselves in a position to play in Week 11 [the playoffs] we will have had some good experience playing some really good football teams.”

Little said he is happy to return to Class 2A, where he believes his team is best suited based on enrollment factors. After the previous two seasons of Class 3A, Region 1 membership, he said he hopes his team can make some noise in its new home.

“We’re moving down from 3A, Region 1, which was a juggernaut,” Little said. “We had very, very good teams across the board. And we’ve got some dang good teams in 2A. Because of the way the state declared our numbers is the reason we were 3A, and when you get to physical numbers we should have been 2A the last two years.

“In the region we’re going to be in, we’ve got the defending state champ in Clarke County, which has a Hall of Fame coach in Stacy Luker. He’s just about won as many state championships as I have games. They are going to be tough. St. Luke’s has been solid and will continue to be. They do an outstanding job and that’s our first region game. Washington County is going through a head coaching change but they’ve got tradition. Francis Marion just got a new head coach and J.U. Blacksher is tough. I’ve seen them before and those kids play hard and they’re tough. We’ll have some good competition with the state champion returning and we just hope we can get in there and compete with some folks. We will be younger. We had nine seniors last year and seven of them started both ways, so that’s like losing 14 starters — it’s like losing 16 really.”

Chickasaw will be led by Houston, who has received three college scholarship offers already — Florida Atlantic University (FAU), West Florida and Navy. He rushed for 1,600 yards and 21 touchdowns last season and even chipped in 60 tackles on defense. He’ll play both ways again this year, playing safety when he is used on defense.

With some experienced wide receivers returning as well as an experienced quarterback, Little said he feels good about his team on offense. The key, he noted, will be on the offensive and defensive lines where some starters will have to play both ways.

At St. Luke’s, Lee said he likes his team and hopes to see them put last season behind them and make improvements this year that will give the Wildcats a chance at a playoff berth.

“We were young skill-wise last year and we had a seasoned offensive line last year,” he said. “This year, we have a little bit better and seasoned group of skill people, but we have an incredibly young offensive line. We’re just trying to get those two groups to mesh together. In 2A ball, you need to have a complete team. The younger linemen that we have, they’ve been well-trained by the seniors from last year, and we feel that their effort is going to be 100 percent on every play. We’ve just got to get them stronger and mentally to the point where they can compete with an older group of guys. Sometimes the mental game is more difficult than the physical; you’ve got to believe in yourself in order to be able to accomplish great things.”

Because Region 1 is a six-team region, producing five built-in games, coaches had to go out and find five non-region opponents to fill their schedules. St. Luke’s will play 3A Flomaton, 1A Marengo, Leroy and Sweet Water, and 3A Cottage Hill Christian, while Chickasaw has non-region games set against 5A LeFlore, 4A Satsuma and St. Michael, 1A Fruitdale and St. Patrick’s from Biloxi, Miss.

“We had to fit our games into slots where [the opponent] might have had an open date,” Lee said. “And that was everybody, not just us.”

CLASS 2A, REGION 1

Here are the preseason rankings by Lagniappe’s Prep Picks Panel — Randy Kennedy, Darron Patterson, Tim Taylor and Tommy Hicks — for Class 2A, Region 1 for the upcoming football season. First-place votes are in parenthesis and total points received are also noted. Total points are determined by the number of teams in the region, with the No. 1 pick in a six-team region receiving six points, second place five points and so on:

Clarke Co. (4) 24 Chickasaw 19 St. Luke’s 16

T4. J.U. Blacksher 9

T4. Francis Marion 9

Washington Co. 6