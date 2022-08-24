The Spring Hill College rape case against a former Badgers soccer player that garnered large amounts of #MeToo attention online and in the media has taken another turn.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Vassil Kokali, 23, an Italian national, responded to a federal civil complaint by Audrey Cox, who collectively sued Kokali, Spring Hill College and a number of college officials this past spring in the U.S. District Court of Southern Alabama.

The federal lawsuit piggybacked on criminal accusations against Kokali, who Cox claimed broke into her college dorm room and raped and sodomized her following a drunken night in downtown Mobile in March 2021. Kokali was found not guilty on all criminal charges by a Mobile County jury in June. Though the criminal charges have been disposed of, Cox is accusing Spring Hill College of Title IX violations and the college officials of failing to properly deliver security and oversight on campus.

Accompanying Kokali’s overall denial of Cox’s federal complaint, the exonerated defendant responded in kind Tuesday with a countersuit. Spelled out in a 30-page document, Kokali’s suit details eight counts on which he claims Cox’s accusations against him have caused him “irreparable harm and damage.”

Those claims include counts of libel, slander, abuse of process, malicious prosecution, intentional infliction of emotional stress and invasion of privacy. He is seeking punitive and compensatory damages, claiming he has suffered “physical injuries, emotional trauma, mental anguish and suffering, impairment of reputation, criminal prosecution, personal humiliation, embarrassment, anxiety, economic loss, loss of employment, lost future wages, lost profits, lost earning potential, and alienation from society.”

Kokali is being represented by Fairhope attorney Christopher Williams with Hand Arendall Harrison Sale LLC. Williams said he could not comment on pending litigation.

Following an eight-day trial in June, Kokali was found not guilty on all charges by a Mobile County jury. The trial featured dramatic moments with Cox and a second alleged victim testifying, as well as Kokali taking the stand himself. The jury, consisting of seven women and five men, returned their verdict after just 90 minutes of deliberation.

Clearing Kokali of criminal charges came despite a Title IX administrative court finding Kokali had violated Spring Hill College’s sexual misconduct policies in September 2021. The penalties for the violation were minute, however, and simply delayed Kokali’s diploma by six months after graduation.

Kokali’s criminal defense attorneys have likened the Spring Hill College rape debacle to the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial and said his victory in Mobile County Circuit Court was a referendum on the “dark side” of the #MeToo, which has notoriously rallied around its slogan “Believe All Women.”

“Women are capable of lying and manufacturing facts and false accusations,” one of Kokali’s lawyers said following his exoneration.

In the Depp v. Heard trial, a jury ultimately ruled Heard maliciously defamed Depp in a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, and she could not substantiate claims made in the piece that she was a victim of domestic abuse and sexual violence. Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages. Punitive damages were initially set at $5 million, but Virginia law limits them to $350,000.

Last year, Cox made the bold decision of identifying herself as the victim and received substantial support online under the #MeToo banner. She has used her social media accounts to promote stories of other sexual assault victims, highlight alleged deficiencies in SHC’s policies and share background information on her case against Kokali.

Cox told Lagniappe she could not comment concerning the countersuit at this time. Her attorneys with DiCello Levitt Gutzle LLC out of Birmingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.