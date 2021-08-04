The addition of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the Southeastern Conference is such a bold and spectacular move that it may actually prove to be the worst thing to ever happen to the league.

There’s no way to argue about whether the SEC will be strengthened by the expansion. In football, Oklahoma is a traditional power and one of the top five programs in the country during the playoff era. Texas is a college football blueblood even if the Longhorns haven’t had a significant victory since Alabama knocked Colt McCoy out of the national championship in January of 2010.

Beyond football, the two schools will add depth to the overall championship pedigree of the SEC. Oklahoma is great in softball and gymnastics. Texas is a force in baseball, golf and swimming. They are both good in every sport.

But this power move by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey wasn’t made to improve the depth of the field at the conference tennis tournament. This was all about getting more money from the league’s TV partners. More specifically, it was about grabbing a larger percentage of all the TV money available to be allocated for college football.

Sankey has certainly taken a step in that direction. But what happens when the SEC is no longer simply defeating the competition on and off the field, but starts demoralizing them?

We may be about to find out. And that can’t be good for any of us who love college football.

Even before the announcement was made that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining forces with the SEC there was a growing danger that college football was steadily becoming a regionalized sport.

No team from the PAC-12 has won the national championship since Southern Cal in 2004. Since the playoff began seven years ago, only Oregon in 2014 and Washington in 2016 have made the field. They’ve won one playoff game ever, and that was seven years ago.

No team from California has ever made the playoff. The same goes for Arizona and just about every other state west of the Rocky Mountains.

The addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC means that the remaining teams in the Big XIII (now known as the Irate Eight) will now feel even more disconnected from the championship pursuit.

Any recruit good enough to play in the SEC (can we call it the Southeastern Expanded Conference?) is not going to choose to play for California or Kansas State or Arizona. The appeal of playing at 10 a.m. or some obscure television network is not going to hold any appeal when the SEC is dominating the primetime airwaves on major networks and ESPN.

This increasing strength is exactly what Sankey is supposed to pursue as commissioner of the SEC. But at some point, the domination of the competition has got to have a negative impact.

Are TV executives really going to be eager to fork over billions of dollars for a TV product that has little or no appeal in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, New York, Boston and 75 percent of American people who live in states that don’t have any hope of participating in the championship playoff?

The major appeal of March Madness is not just that a Cinderella team has a chance to upset one of basketball’s national favorites. It’s that the Cinderella can hale from Maryland-Baltimore County or South Dakota State or San Diego State or Florida Gulf Coast or Mobile. Because of that, an entire country of sports fans has a reason to be interested in the tournament.

Sankey and the SEC are making major steps toward squashing the hopes of football fans of any other region.

With the exception of Ohio State and Clemson, all of the top annual championship contenders will come from the SEC. When Texas inevitably elevates its program, that number will only increase.

In so many ways that’s good. It’s not Alabama’s responsibility to stop trying so hard in an effort to give other teams hope of winning a national championship.

But there comes a point when an entire conference can claim to be part of a dynasty. And that’s dangerous territory.

The SEC motto is It Just Means More. With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, it may soon be true that it just doesn’t mean anything to anyone else. And that’s a sad development for college football.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 19 years, writes a weekly column for The Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on Sports Talk 99.5 and the free iHeart app.