Lip-syncing is all the rage, finally achieving mainstream acclaim with TV shows and TikTok videos that hit millions of views.

Now, locals have the opportunity to get a front-row seat to the best show in town when competitors hit the outdoor (Senior Bowl) stage for the second annual Lip Sync Battle, Feb. 3 in Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Historic Avenue Foundation, is put on by the Fuse Project and presented by Infirmary Health. It offers an opportunity for businesses, nonprofits and individuals to gather downtown and cheer as their peers take the stage.

“The competition is steep. Competitors from the previous year are in it to win it,” Mary Frances Clarke, planning and development director for the Fuse Project, said.

Eight teams are slated to perform, but there is still time for your business or group to perfect its act.

“If there’s an ambitious team that feels they can get it together by our dress rehearsal on Feb. 2, by all means, we’ll get them in,” Clarke said.

Organizers drop a screen behind performers to display their logo or a background that fits the performance. There are special effects and, of course, great music.

“We approve the costumes, but otherwise, it’s all them,” Clarke said.

Participating teams include Order of Fuse, iHeartRadio, Infirmary Health, Mobile Police Department, Florence Howard Elementary School teachers, Salon West, Gulf Orthopaedics and Battleship Women’s Rugby.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP, which includes three drink tickets and prime viewing area access.

In addition to the entertaining performances, the Lip Sync Battle includes special guests, all-star entertainment and drink specials in a casual, fun environment. It’s hosted by a passionate and motivated group committed to ensuring a top-notch experience.

There’s also still time to sponsor the event, with sponsorship packages starting at $500. Go to info@fuseproject.org for more information or follow the Fuse Project on its social media pages. There’s a designated 2022 Lip Sync Facebook page as well.

About The Historic Avenue Foundation

The event benefits the Historic Avenue Foundation, specifically its early education program for kids starting at age 3.

“It’s all about getting them ready for kindergarten,” Clarke said.

The goal of the Historic Avenue Foundation is to end generational poverty, working directly on wellness, cradle-to-college education and mixed-income housing. It’s a collaboration with the Fuse Project, a nonprofit that creates, funds and implements projects that benefit children along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

The “avenue” part of the Historic Avenue Foundation name refers to Davis Avenue downtown, which includes part of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Campground and Bottom communities. The foundation works to close the opportunity gap that exists in that area, using a “purpose-built communities model” to make investments that produce results.

By the Numbers:

Historic Avenue Foundation achievements since its 2019 launch:

4,000: Warm meals provided for local residents

700: Families that received packaged meals

260: Children who received school supply backpacks

Source: Historic Avenue Foundation

The Problem:

– Living in poor neighborhoods can cut life expectancy by as much as 25 years compared to more affluent areas.

– 30.4 percent of children in Mobile live in poverty.

– The poverty rate in the “Avenue” community is 54.8 percent.

– 42 percent of children in the U.S. are born to parents in the bottom fifth of economic distribution.

Source: Historic Avenue Foundation