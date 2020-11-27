It’s unanimous; Alabama will win Saturday’s Iron Bowl. At least that’s the thinking of a panel of experts asked by Lagniappe to predict the winner of the annual rivalry game.

The folks in Las Vegas agree, having made Alabama a 25.5-point favorite in some cases as of Tuesday afternoon. For those of you counting at home, that’s three touchdowns, three extra-point kicks and a field goal. And another 1.5 points.

It was also unanimous this week that Alabama, according to the Associated Press Top 25 poll, is the No. 1 team in college football. Not so unanimous, Auburn holds the No. 22 position in the poll.

So where does all this leave Auburn? Obviously, looking to claim the upset. And it wouldn’t be anything new in this series. One need look back only a year when the Tigers beat No. 5-ranked Alabama 48-45 in Auburn. There’s also 1972, the famous Punt Bama Punt game when 10-0 Alabama grabbed a 16-0 lead only to lose 17-16. Alabama was also ranked No. 1 in 2017 but No. 6 Auburn won the game 26-14.

Auburn is playing perhaps its best football of the season right now, but Alabama has had no equal all season long, pushing aside opponents with ease, perhaps with the exception of the shootout against Ole Miss. The defense, which struggled at times, has shown improvement and the Crimson Tide offense may be the most potent in the country in terms of all areas — line, quarterback, running backs, receivers.

An upset is always possible, but these folks don’t think that’s going to happen:

Randy Kennedy, the Randy Kennedy Show, Lagniappe: Alabama 48, Auburn 24. Alabama’s defense has looked great over the past three games. That may not continue against an Auburn team that is playing its best football of the year. But it won’t matter. The Tide offense, which is averaging 49 points per game, is simply too explosive.

Mark Bryant, Lagniappe: Alabama 49-38. Since I am an Ole Miss graduate, I will take the results from the Alabama game (63-48) and Auburn game (35-28), add them together and divide by two. That produces an Alabama victory by a score of 49-38. This is as scientific as it gets.

Creg Stephenson, the Randy Kennedy Show, AL.com: Alabama 48-20. Alabama has been at least a two-touchdown favorite six times vs. Auburn under Nick Saban and has covered the spread every time. Gus Malzahn has never won in Tuscaloosa. The math is pretty simple.

Ivan Maisel, ESPN.com: Alabama 45-13. Gus Malzahn may be 3-4 against Nick Saban, but he’s 0-3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with the three losses by an average of 20 points. More to the point, there’s a pronounced difference between these two teams this season. And Mac Jones, who threw two pick-sixes in a three-point loss at Jordan-Hare last season, has some extra incentive. As if any will be needed.

Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports.com: Alabama 39-21. No one else has been able to stop Mac Jones, Najee Harris and those receivers. Why should we believe it will be Auburn? Jones is motivated after his coming-of-age Iron Bowl last year resulted in a loss.

Tony Barnhart, TMG College Sports, SEC Network: Alabama 38, Auburn 17. Too much Mac Jones/Devonta Smith. Auburn can’t cover them. In fact, no one can cover them.

Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network: Alabama 41-21. Auburn’s three road games have resulted in losses at Georgia and South Carolina and a controversial escape at Ole Miss. The Tigers won’t fare any better in Tuscaloosa as Alabama continues its march to another SEC and College Football Playoff title.

Dave Schultz, WNSP Radio: Alabama 42-24. I think Auburn will try to control the ball early and will with some success. But Alabama has too much firepower and will eventually pull away.

Robby Baker, WKRG-TV: Alabama 38-17. Alabama continues to look like the best team in the country week in and week out. Najee Harris and Mac Jones are two Heisman Trophy contenders at the moment. Auburn has looked much better in the second half of the year, but I’m not sure their offense will be able to score enough to keep pace with the Crimson Tide.

Jon Johnson, Dothan Eagle: Alabama 38-21. I just don’t see how the Auburn defense can hold down the Crimson Tide, especially in the late stages of the game.