A downtown commercial airport with international capacity is one step closer to reality with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval of the Mobile Airport Authority’s (MAA) master plan, MAA President Chris Curry confirmed to Lagniappe.

The approval, which is a planning tool for FAA funding, gives the authority a “green light” to move forward with its plans, Curry said.

“It doesn’t guarantee funding, but it is a tool,” he said.

To fund the entire list of projects in its master plan, the MAA would need about $403 million over 20 years, Curry said. The FAA could fund as much as 90 percent of the total of at least some of those projects, he said.

“Some would be funded at a 100 percent local rate,” Curry said. “It’s hard to say how much we could get from [the FAA] in the next 20 years. The majority of the projects in the master plan would be funded more by the FAA.”

The most important project on the list, Curry said, is construction of a new terminal at Brookley Aeroplex, which would allow MAA to move commercial service from Mobile Regional Airport at Bates Field.

The plan initially called for two terminals — one for low-cost airlines and one for legacy carriers like Delta and United. However, Curry said MAA might go with one instead, possibly abandoning its current downtown terminal for a newer version. Although, he said, two terminals could still be part of the plan.

“We haven’t decided if the temporary terminal will exist as a terminal,” he said.

Other crucial aspects of the master plan include land acquisition and relocation of a fire station. Curry expects to move commercial service in 2024, depending on what “local hurdles” need to be cleared.

“At the end of the day, the eventual move is to facilitate and take advantage of the proximity to the port,” Curry said. “At the end of the day, we want the master plan projects to provide benefits we can take advantage of.”

Low-cost carriers

One issue MAA is dealing with is its inability to lure low-cost carriers to Mobile. One of the advantages of the current downtown terminal was to provide distance between bargain carriers and legacy airlines. At first, it seemed successful; MAA was able to lure Via and Frontier Airlines with the promise of a downtown terminal. However, after a string of issues at the regional airport, Via never actually flew out of the downtown terminal, and while Frontier eventually did, its initial services to Chicago and Denver were dropped. A later iteration of Frontier service to Orlando was introduced but was also abandoned by the company.

Curry said at issue for MAA in luring these low-cost carriers at the moment is an increased focus from the companies on leisure travel, which is not something that attracts too many folks to the city right now.