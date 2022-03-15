After years of debate over what to do with the city’s aging Civic Center, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office is looking at the possibility of renovation.

The Mobile City Council, at its next regular meeting, will consider a $200,000 contract with Populous architects — the firm behind the renovation of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex renovation — to find out how much a renovation might cost and to look at amenities that might help bring more money into the 22-acre Civic Center property.

“We recognize that whatever we do at the Civic Center will be the biggest expenditure in the 12 years this administration will be here,” Stimpson told councilors during a pre-conference meeting. “We want to know what other bells and whistles we can have to recreate a revenue stream when there is a renovation because at the end of the day it’ll come down to what we can afford.”

The renovation master plan that Populous would create doesn’t mean the city won’t also continue to look at possible redevelopment of the area that involves tearing down the Civic Center. Stimpson’s Chief of Staff James Barber stopped short of pronouncing dead a redevelopment deal with Cordish Companies to bring a Live! concept to the Port City.

“We have no agreement with Cordish and we’re still open to looking at other options,” he said. “All options are on the table.”

In all the debate around the future of the Civic Center, the city has not, to this point, looked at the full cost of a renovation.

Councilman Ben Reynolds questioned whether a local company might be as well suited as Populous to do a similar study. He also requested that his council colleagues make the appointments necessary to a Civic Center board to give it a say on what the future of the structure might hold.

“This is as good an opportunity as any to get it up and running,” he said of the board. “I guess this is a call to action to my fellow colleagues; if you don’t have anyone appointed, get them appointed.”

Other councilors wanted to move ahead with the master plan without first reengaging the now-defunct board. District 2 Councilman William Carroll said a similar study was done under the administration of former Mayor Sam Jones, but no action was taken on it. Carroll wanted to avoid a similar situation with this one. He also mentioned the building’s depreciation as an impetus for moving forward.

“I don’t see a reason to slow this down,” he said. “Based on the financial statements from the Civic Center, the building loses around $300,000 to $400,000 in value each year. We have to do something. We have to renovate it or tear it down.”

Carroll also acknowledged that the contract with Populous was specialized enough that local groups might not be prepared to do the work. He said those groups could be involved later on through what would certainly be a multi-step process.

District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said the council could both look at reengaging the Civic Center board and approve the Populous contract at similar times.

“I’m in favor of moving ahead with this item next week,” Daves said at the pre-conference meeting. “I think we can move ahead on parallel courses. I think all of these things can move along parallel paths.”

The administration does not have an estimate for what they expect renovation of the Civic Center to cost. Carroll predicted it could be as much as $50 million to $60 million and speculated that the city might need to take out a bond to pay for it. By comparison, the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex renovation cost $125 million, according to published reports.

Following the pre-conference meeting, Barber would only say the city expected the price tag to be a “high number” and called speculation from councilors “wild guesses.”

Kendall Wall, the general manager of the Civic Center through contractor ASM Global, said the group is excited about the possibility of renovation of the structure and the 22 acres it sits on.

“We’re excited to work with Populous,” he said. “The key component that has been missing is a master plan. A master plan looks at possibilities for the buildings and how it works with the 22 acres.”

Wall is confident that if the center is modernized and amenities are added, ASM Global will be able to attract large national touring acts to Mobile using connections made through the Saenger Theatre. One of the major hurdles to attracting such acts currently is the building’s structural inability to hold the weight of sound and audio-visual equipment used by modern performers.

In other business, two resolutions related to redistricting failed due in part to two members of the council being absent from the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

The council voted down a resolution to allow Council President C.J. Small to enter into an agreement to have a third party look at the redistricting map submitted by Stimpson’s office. With both Small and District 1 Councilman Cory Penn absent, the vote needed all five present members to vote in favor for it to pass.

Instead, District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds kept his promise to abstain from all votes on redistricting because it’s coming before annexation is reintroduced. Only Carroll supported the measure, with Daves, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and Council Vice President Gina Gregory voting the item down.

A resolution approving the hiring of a consultant to provide a racially polarized voting study also failed with only three councilors in favor.

Carroll vowed that the resolutions would be reintroduced under new numbers, after both had been assigned to committees, but hadn’t been scheduled due to a lack of consensus on timing.

“This will not die here,” he said. “It will move on. Let’s not lose hope.”

The council delayed a vote on a nearly $1.2 million contract with JBG Sculptures Inc. to create and install 9-foot bronze statues for the city’s planned Hall of Fame Courtyard.