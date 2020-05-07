Aside from the obvious economic impacts to local businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic and its related social distancing requirements have also been detrimental to area nonprofits.

Among the fundraisers that have been canceled or postponed since March include the Touch a Truck benefit for pediatric cancer research at USA Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks; the Docs and Brews event benefiting the Alabama Free Clinic; and the Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Plane Pull, which generated $30,000 for the Mobile-based social services agency last year.

Environmental organizations have also been set back. Mobile Baykeeper was forced to cancel its signature Bay Bites food truck festival in March, and last month announced its Grandman Triathlon would be postponed until September. The Alabama Coastal Foundation postponed the launch of its annual online fundraising campaign until May 27 and the Weeks Bay Foundation was forced to pull the plug on its annual Baldwin Eagle Bash.

But in spite of the financial impediments, several local charities are reporting they continue to serve the community, in some cases even in a greater capacity than before.

“The clients we serve are disproportionately vulnerable,” said Dumas Wesley Community Center Executive Director Kate Carver. “In general, they’re more vulnerable because they’re low income, but they’re more vulnerable to COVID-19 and so that means they’re [part of] the millions that are unemployed and uninsured and more likely to get the coronavirus and be set back because of it.”

As part of its mission to provide utility and rent assistance, food and shelter for the working poor and homeless, Dumas Wesley has recently tripled its manpower to deliver 364 meals to at-risk seniors each day, while it is also covering grocery expenses for 50 families at its village for transitional families to the tune of $3,000 per month.

“If you can kind of envision this, we have 50 residents in shelter and transitional housing programs and 83 percent of those residents are without a job because of COVID-19,” Carver said last week. “What that means is that we are having to carry them through this crisis because they don’t have any income to provide for their families. And so we actually had an emergency executive board meeting just before the crisis began to talk about how we are going to meet this increased need and what we’d have to do to cover some unbudgeted, unanticipated expenses, because our mission is to meet the need. We can’t carry this on into perpetuity … So, if we see funding losses and we aren’t able to hold our annual fundraiser … We’re going to certainly have to scale back at a time when our community needs us most.”

But in the meantime, the community has also been stepping up to fill the void, Carver said. Last week, chef Chris Rainosek of The Noble South donated 30 pounds of meat to Dumas Wesley, while his wife and kids also assembled activity packets for the children living at the village to stay busy while their parents seek work.

“We just thought even though it’s a hard time for restaurants, we’re very fortunate to still have business coming in and we felt it would be a good time to reach out and help where we can,” Rainosek said.

Last week, Dumas Wesley was also one of 12 nonprofits in Mobile County to receive a portion of a $355,000 grant from the Community Foundation of South Alabama (CFSA) as a part of the Mobile Area Disaster Relief Fund established in collaboration with the city of Mobile.

“We have shifted all of our focus to grant-making,” CFSA President and CEO Rebecca Byrne said. “Obviously that’s a role that we play in the community for providing funding to other nonprofits including churches, schools and government entities, in order to improve the quality of life. But when this COVID-19 crisis emerged, we quickly realized that this was something that we needed to be very responsive to. So, we have literally pivoted and have focused entirely on getting grants to nonprofits to help those who are being impacted by this crisis.”

While Byrne said the first round of grants were by invitation only, a second round of competitive grants will be opened May 8 to all nonprofits in CFSA’s eight-county geographic footprint.

“As of right now we provide some of our discretionary funding, but we’re also receiving donations for that effort as well; so, we have at least $300,000 that will be going to all eight counties,” she said, adding that CFSA has suspended its practice of collecting administrative fees on donations. “All of it is going to help nonprofits or churches or schools, organizations that are helping these folks in need.”

Mobile Baykeeper Executive Director Casi Callaway said the organization, after taking a lesson from the BP oil spill and economic recession, has been building a financial reserve for the last several years to help weather economic downturns.

“Our members are generous and we’ve been frugal, so we’ve got several months’ operating expenses on hand that will sustain us,” she said. “But the work is continuing and the needs are continuing — expanding even — and we’re going to survive this. I think the whole goal is to make sure we are around when there is a crisis.”

Although she was its sole employee when the organization was founded in 1997, Callaway said Mobile Baykeeper has since grown to sustain 15 full-time or part-time employees. Like many eligible nonprofits, she also applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, but she wasn’t relying on it to make ends meet.

“It feels kind of contrary to my beliefs as a fiscal conservative — to dig this country into a deep hole of debt — but it also feels like exactly the kind of thing the government is supposed to help us with,” she said. “I think we’re facing something we’ve never faced before as a nation in our lifetime. How we respond to it and how we take care of each other when we have the means to do so is really important.”