According to a news release this morning, investigators with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested the band director at Fairhope High School yesterday on four counts of possession of obscene matter.

Allegedly, deputies executed a search warrant at Anthony Wayne Fillingim Jr.’s residence in Daphne, after developing information that Fillingim had downloaded sexually explicit images of someone under the age of 17. A search of the residence allegedly resulted in the discovery of at least one electronic device that was directly related to the transfer of the unlawful images. The BCSO also seized other electronic devices that are currently being analyzed.

According to jail records, Fillingim was released this morning on bail totaling $60,000.

This morning, Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the system is aware of the arrest and Fillingim has been placed on administrative leave.

“We are in contact with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and cannot speak further on the employee matter at this time,” Tyler said.

The BCSO stated it will continue to investigate the case and it will eventually be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office. Assistance was provided by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.