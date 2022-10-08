By DARRON PATTERSON

If Daphne has a problem with the way it was manhandled 26-7 by Eastern Shore rival and No. 5-ranked Fairhope at Jubilee Stadium Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 1 matchup, they can thank Foley.

“We lost a close game to a good football team in Foley,” said a jubilant Fairhope head coach Tim Carter as humbly as he could about the previous week’s loss to the Lions. “We didn’t overlook Foley, but we made too many mistakes. Tonight, though, we made almost no mistakes.”

Translation: Fairhope has not forgotten about the 39-38 loss to the Lions, and somebody had to pay.

Enter Daphne.

Fairhope quarterback Caden Creel passed for one score, ran for another and added 133 rushing yards for good measure Friday night, igniting the Pirates in their bounce-back win over Daphne.

“There’s always going to be trials and tribulations, but whenever you put everything on God, he’s going to help you out,” said the multi-talented senior Creel afterwards. “That’s one thing I want everybody to know.”

His feet were so quick, it was almost as if Daphne defenders were standing in mud. His dart-like moves to avoid tacklers bearing down on him were downright uncanny. On his 50-yard touchdown run that made it 20-0, Creel broke at least three tackles effortlessly, stepped out of the grasp of the last defender and outrunning the rest to the right pylon in the end zone.

Does this guy train by chasing squirrels or rabbits?

“The footwork, I don’t know,” he said, shrugging his shoulders as if he’s lost for words to explain how he constantly escapes defenders. “Well, I guess, my mom was a softball player at the University of Mobile, so I guess she gave me a little bit of footwork … I don’t know.”

What Fairhope gave the league-leading Trojans was a dose of reality. The Pirates improved to 6-1 overall, 3-1 in region, while Daphne dropped to 3-4 overall, 3-1 in region play.

The Fairhope defense was stout from the start and running back Preston Godfrey filled in nicely for the injured Quailin McCants, carrying 18 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Godfrey also caught a 7-yard TD pass from Creel.

Daphne’s only score came on Nick Clark’s 8-yard run and Baylor Beard’s PAT.

Fairhope hosts Alma Bryant next Friday, while Daphne travels to Mary G. Montgomery.