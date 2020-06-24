According to a news release from the city of Fairhope today, the annual Fourth of July fireworks show is canceled, “out of an abundance of caution” and “in consideration of the current Safer at Home health order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey as well as through thoughtful consideration of potential health risks COVID-19 poses to citizens and employees.”

Earlier this year, the city canceled the annual Arts & Crafts Festival for the same reason. Although Baldwin County has recorded the fourth lowest COVID-19 case rate in the state, cases have spiked there over the past two weeks, as 104 new cases have been reported.

At the City Council meeting Monday, a citizen urged the Council to cancel the event to protect public health, noting the city of Gulf Shores had canceled its fireworks show earlier this month. Director of Economic & Community Development Jessica Walker said the decision to cancel the event was ultimately made by the City Council.