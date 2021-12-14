For the second time in nearly five years, the Fairhope City Council implemented a moratorium on subdivision and multiple-occupancy project applications, hoping to give its stressed planning and utilities departments an opportunity to clear backlogs and plan for future growth while mitigation efforts can be considered.

The last time it happened was a few days before Christmas 2016, when the council imposed a six-month moratorium both within city limits and within its 5-mile extraterritorial planning jurisdiction for subdivision applications of four lots or more or multiple-occupancy projects. This time, the council moved for immediate consideration of an ordinance to impose a new, 12-month moratorium on subdivisions and multiple-occupancy projects outside of city limits.

The Eastern Shore city, which increased its population by nearly 50 percent over the past decade to 22,477, “recognizes that the explosive growth has increased the burden on public utilities, road and other infrastructure.” The moratorium corresponds with a sweeping new Restore Act-funded comprehensive plan currently under development, in which the city anticipates making changes to subdivision regulations, zoning ordinances, utilities specifications and traffic regulations, among other things.

City Councilman Jack Burrell said the moratorium was a “great start,” but warned that Fairhope is becoming “very dense within its municipal limits.”

“I know this has been looked at before, but it’s time to get tough. It’s time to get real tough,” he said.

City planner Hunter Simmons told the council there are other considerations, including upcoming elections for zoning districts in the unincorporated areas around Fairhope and new legislation limiting the growth of municipal planning jurisdictions. Simmons told Burrell the comprehensive planning process would also be a good opportunity to close an abusive loophole in Baldwin County subdivision regulations, an application known as the “family subdivision.”

In recent weeks, both the Fairhope City Council and the Baldwin County Commission have noted that some developers, hampered by more dense subdivision regulations, will use the “family subdivision” loophole to divide a single property multiple times, rather than in one fell swoop.

Councilman Corey Martin agreed that the moratorium aligned nicely with the comprehensive planning process, adding there has also been a broader effort recently, with the citizen-driven zoning elections in unincorporated areas, to “educate the public as far as what zoned and unzoned is.”

Council President Jimmy Conyers said it’s an usual problem to solve, and the goal is not to stop growth, but rather, to manage it in a meaningful way.

“We are blessed to live in a community where for the second time in five years, we’ve had to contemplate a moratorium,” he said. “There are a lot of towns in Alabama that would love to have this problem. But while we’re doing that, we need to recognize we want to grow as a community, just something we can manage in a way where we have a place people continue to want to move to.”

Conyers emphasized that completed applications will not be affected, and the moratorium will likely not result in a noticeable decrease in ongoing or planned construction around town.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan also supported the moratorium.

“Subdivision regulations are reactionary,” she said. “We don’t have time to be proactive. We have to have time to take a breath and to be able to plan to make sure we are being good stewards of Fairhope for generations to come.”

Just up the road in Daphne, elected officials imposed their own moratorium in September, delaying any new apartment, condo or townhouse application from being filed for a period of six months. The Daphne City Council’s action came on the heels of a controversial proposal in Malbis where a 288-unit apartment complex was approved in an unzoned area of Baldwin County immediately adjacent to a subdivision full of half-million-dollar estate homes within the city limits.

The Daphne City Council has yet to introduce new or amended ordinances for multiple-occupancy projects, but reserves the right to extend its moratorium when it expires in March.

Back in Fairhope, resident Elizabeth Gable Wilson told the council she’s had an overwhelming response to the petition she is organizing for a zoning election in unincorporated District 37, near State Routes 104 and 181.

“In the first 10 days of gathering signatures, we gathered signatures from 15 percent of registered voters,” she said. “We only needed 10 percent and we had 120 days to do it.”

Wilson said “a tremendous number of people” have participated in the conversation about growth management, expressing concerns about public notification of new developments and density.

“We would like to have a moratorium in place now on all subdivisions and large land-use projects,” she said.